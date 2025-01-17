(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development Trends in GPU Cloud Access Technologies Amid the Rise of LLM and GenAI" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of GPU cloud services, examining the development of local GPU cloud access technologies - such as private cloud and consumption-based pricing models - traditional remote GPU cloud access technologies, including virtual machine and bare-metal-as-a-service (BMaaS) technologies, and emerging remote GPU cloud access technologies, such as container and serverless architectures. A comparative analysis of these six GPU cloud access technologies is also presented.

In recent years, the global surge in applications for Large Language Models (LLMs) and Generative AI (GenAI) has driven major cloud service providers to make substantial investments in graphic processing units (GPUs) to accelerate AI computations.

With chip supply constraints expected to persist in the short to medium term, users are increasingly turning to GPU cloud services to support their AI applications. However, given the diversity of access technologies available for these services, users must conduct thorough evaluations to make informed decisions.

Company Coverage:



Amazon

AWS

Banana Dev

Baseten

Bit Digital

CoreWeave

Dell

Fal AI

Google

Hive

HPE

Hut 8

IBM

Lenovo

Microsoft

Midjourney

Modal Labs

Nvidia

Open AI

Oracle

Replicate RunPod

Key Topics Covered:

Background of GPU Cloud Services



Rise of Large Language Models (LLM) Transition in Cryptocurrency Mining Services

Local GPU Cloud Access Technologies



Private Cloud Consumption-based Pricing

Traditional Remote GPU Cloud Access Technology



Virtual Machine Bare Metal-as-a-Service (BMaaS)

Emerging Remote GPU Cloud Access Technology



Container Serverless

Comparative Analysis



