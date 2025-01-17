(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Meat - Assessment and Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The meat sector in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow from SAR 20 billion ($5.3 billion) in 2023 to SAR 20.6 billion ($5.5 billion) in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 0.5%. In volume terms, the sector is expected to decrease from 814.6 million kg in 2023 to 752.2 million kg in 2028, declining at a CAGR of 1.6%.

Chilled raw packaged meat - whole cuts was the largest category in value and volume terms, while the frozen meat category is forecast to register the fastest volume growth during 2023-28. Food & drinks specialists was the largest distribution channel in the UAE's meat sector. Tanmiah Food Company, Al-Watania Poultry, and Farm Fresh Meats, Inc. were the top three companies in the country.

Per capita consumption of meat in the Saudi Arabia was higher than regional and global levels in 2023.

The per capita consumption of Chilled raw packaged meat - whole cuts was higher in the Saudi Arabia compared to other meat categories in 2023

Food & drinks specialists was the leading distribution channel in the Saudi Arabian meat sector, with a value share of 58.4% in 2023 Rigid plastics accounted for a share of 53.2% in 2023

Tanmiah Food Company

Al-Watania Poultry

Americana Group

Almarai

BRF

The Radwa Saudi Food Company

ARASCO Foods

Fakieh Group

Al Munajem Siniora Food Industries

Market Environment

Value and Volume Share of the Saudi Arabia in the Global and Middle East and Africa Markets

Growth Analysis of the Saudi Arabia Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Middle East and Africa Market

PCC and PCE of the Saudi Arabia Compared to the Global and Middle East and Africa Markets

Sector Deep Dive

Market Size Analysis

Category Deep Dive

Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category

Market Size Analysis - Category: Ambient Meat

Market Size Analysis - Category: Chilled Raw Packaged Meat - Processed

Market Size Analysis - Category: Chilled Raw Packaged Meat - Whole Cuts

Market Size Analysis - Category: Fresh Meat (Counter)

Market Size Analysis - Category: Frozen Meat

Distribution Analysis

Channel Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Leading Companies - Value and Volume Shares

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products

Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category

Packaging Analysis

Pack Material Growth Analysis

Pack Type Growth Analysis

Closure Type Growth Analysis

Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis

City Deep Dive

Market Size Analysis of Top five Cities by Category

Consumer graphics

Demographic Analysis

Macroeconomic Analysis

GDP Growth and Inflation

Population Growth

Labor Market Trend

Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends

The Saudi Arabia Risk Index (GCRI) 2023 The Saudi Arabia Risk Analysis - Compared to Global and Middle East and Africa Markets

List of 108 countries analyzed to identify the high-potential countries in different regions

