CSW Industrials Announces Date For Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, (NASDAQ: CSWI) announced that it will release its results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024 on Thursday, January 30, 2025, before the opens. The Company will host a call the same day at 10:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-0784, international callers may use 1-201-689-8560, and request to join the CSW Industrials earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at .

A telephone replay will be made available shortly following the conclusion of the call and until February 13, 2025. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671, and enter access code 13750887. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the Investors portion of the CSWI website at .

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations

Alexa Huerta

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

214-489-7113

...

