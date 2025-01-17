Liveramp To Host Investor Day On February 25, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data collaboration platform, announced today that it will host an investor day presentation on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm PST in San Francisco.

The event coincides with RampUp 2025 , LiveRamp's annual customer and partner conference, on February 25-27, 2025.

LiveRamp Investor Day 2025 will feature presentations from CEO Scott Howe, CFO Lauren Dillard, and other executives from the leadership team. The formal presentations will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Due to capacity limitations, in-person attendance is by invitation only. Institutional investors and analysts who are interested in attending in-person should contact ... before registration closes on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

There will be a live webcast of the presentation. To view the live webcast and access the supporting materials, please register in advance at . A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the event.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world's most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in enterprise identity, LiveRamp offers a connected customer view with clarity and context while protecting brand and consumer trust. We offer flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support a wide range of data collaboration use cases-within organizations, between brands, and across our global network of premier partners. Global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech platforms to retailers, financial services, and healthcare leaders, turn to LiveRamp to deepen customer engagement and loyalty, activate new partnerships, and maximize the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.

For more information, contact:

Drew Borst

LiveRamp Investor Relations

...