SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A , LGF.B) and Lionsgate Studios (Nasdaq: LION ) today
announced they will release their
financial results
for the
fiscal 2025
third
quarter ended
December 31, 2024
after market close on Thursday,
February 6.
Lionsgate and Lionsgate Studios senior management will hold their analyst and investor call to discuss their fiscal 2025 third quarter at 5:00 P.M. ET/2:00 P.M. PT on Thursday, February 6. Interested parties may listen to the live webcast by visiting the events pages on the Lionsgate Investor Relations
website , the Lionsgate Studios Investor Relations website
or via the following
link . A full replay will be available starting Thursday evening, February 6, by clicking the same link. The financial results of both
Lionsgate and Lionsgate Studios will be presented and discussed on the same call.
About Lionsgate Studios
Lionsgate Studios (Nasdaq: LION ) is one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies. It brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, a world-class portfolio of valuable brands and franchises, a talent management and production powerhouse and a more than 20,000-title film and television library, all driven by Lionsgate's bold and entrepreneurial culture.
About Lionsgate
Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A , LGF.B) owns approximately 87% of the outstanding shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (Nasdaq: LION ), one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies, as well as the premium subscription platform STARZ.
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Nilay Shah
[email protected]
310-255-3651
For media inquiries, please contact:
Laurel Pecchia
[email protected]
310-255-5114
Laurel Pecchia | Lionsgate
VP, Corporate Communications
O: 310-255-5114 | C: 401-996-5126
SOURCE Lionsgate; Lionsgate Studios
