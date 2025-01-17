(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A , LGF.B) and Lionsgate Studios (Nasdaq: LION ) today

announced they will release their

financial results

for the

fiscal 2025

third

quarter ended

December 31, 2024

after close on Thursday,

February 6.

Lionsgate and Lionsgate Studios senior management will hold their analyst and investor call to discuss their fiscal 2025 third quarter at 5:00 P.M. ET/2:00 P.M. PT on Thursday, February 6. Interested parties may listen to the live webcast by visiting the events pages on the Lionsgate Investor Relations

website , the Lionsgate Studios Investor Relations website

or via the following

link . A full replay will be available starting Thursday evening, February 6, by clicking the same link. The financial results of both

Lionsgate and Lionsgate Studios will be presented and discussed on the same call.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios (Nasdaq: LION ) is one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies. It brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, a world-class portfolio of valuable brands and franchises, a talent management and production powerhouse and a more than 20,000-title film and television library, all driven by Lionsgate's bold and entrepreneurial culture.



About Lionsgate

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A , LGF.B) owns approximately 87% of the outstanding shares of Lionsgate Studios Corp. (Nasdaq: LION ), one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies, as well as the premium subscription platform STARZ.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Nilay Shah

[email protected]

310-255-3651

For media inquiries, please contact:

Laurel Pecchia

[email protected]

310-255-5114

Laurel Pecchia

VP, Corporate Communications

O: 310-255-5114 | C: 401-996-5126

SOURCE Lionsgate; Lionsgate Studios

