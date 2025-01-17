Thomas & Herbert Consulting LLC Awarded Dod Mentor-Protégé Agreement To Deliver Geospatial Intelligence, AI, And ML Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HANOVER, Md., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Thomas & Herbert Consulting LLC (T&H), a mentor in the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) that delivers Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT), IT, and management consulting solutions for government, is pleased to announce the award of a three-year, DoD mentor-protégé agreement (MPA) via the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

With support from Fayetteville State University (FSU), a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), T&H will serve as a mentor to zSofTech Solutions, Inc., to develop and deliver GEOINT solutions for NGA and the broader DoD/IC. T&H and FSU will utilize relevant data sets and simulations from the NASA Inductive Monitoring System, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to develop solutions that will be beneficial to the DoD/IC mission.

These partnerships are designed to provide small businesses with the opportunity to gain valuable insights, resources, and experience from established defense contractors. The MPP aims to strengthen the capabilities of small businesses to compete for prime contracts and subcontracts within the defense industry.

"We are delighted to partner with FSU to deliver GEOINT, AI, and ML solutions in support of zSofTech, NGA and the DoD/IC.

It is an honor to serve as a mentor in the DoD Mentor-Protégé Program and to be a part of this exciting initiative," said T&H Chairman and CEO Rodney Thomas.

Leticia Alexander, Founder & CEO of zSofTech Solutions Inc., added, "Through the Mentor-Protégé Program, we will be positioned to grow our company and become a valued-added, trusted resource for the DoD industrial base, directly benefiting DoD and NGA initiatives in support of mission critical programs."

The mentor and protégé companies will be assisted in their efforts by MoveAmerica, a non-profit organization focused on solving critical challenges facing America's industrial base and supply chain. As the DoD MPP intermediary, MoveAmerica will provide the guidance and outreach needed to make the mentor-protégé relationship more effective and efficient, thereby helping the protégé company achieve a smoother entry into the DoD supply chain.

"By simplifying the decision-making processes and anticipating future challenges, we help enable early adoption and pave the way for deploying new capabilities quickly and effectively," said Earl Wyatt, Executive Director of MoveAmerica.

