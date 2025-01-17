(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Game Engines Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Type, By Platform, By Genre, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global game engines market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.35 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2025 to 2030. The growth of the market for game engines can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for mobile games, the rise of virtual and augmented reality technologies, and the growing popularity of esports.



Game engines are also becoming more accessible and easier to use, allowing developers of all skill levels to create high-quality games and interactive experiences. The market is also witnessing the emergence of innovative game engines, including Unreal Engine 5 and Amazon Lumberyard, which are expected to further drive industry growth. The increasing adoption of game engines across various industries, including education, healthcare, and advertising, is expected to continue the rapid growth of the market during the forecast period.

The increasing popularity of mobile gaming drives the market growth of game engines. With the sustained rise in popularity of smartphones and tablets, mobile gaming has become more accessible than ever, increasing demand for games that can be played on the go. Platforms like Unity and Unreal Engine have been able to capitalize on this trend by providing developers with tools and resources to create high-quality mobile games quickly and efficiently.

The primary advantage of using game engines for mobile game development is the ability to create games for multiple platforms. Companies offer support for a range of platforms, including iOS, Android, console, and PC. This allows developers to create games once and deploy them to multiple platforms, saving time and resources. The rapid growth in popularity of the eSports industry is also driving market demand, with esports having millions of players & viewers globally. As it continues to grow, companies like Unity and Unreal Engine are becoming more crucial for creating high-quality games that can be played competitively.

Game engines offer features such as real-time physics simulation and network optimization, which ensure smooth and responsive gameplay in online multiplayer matches. Besides providing tools for game development, these platforms are used to create specialized tools and software for eSports. For example, Unity has launched Unity for eSports, a set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. The platform offers features like match management, player profiles, and live streaming integration, making it easier for organizers to manage and broadcast eSports events.

The accessibility of this platform is another factor contributing to the market growth. In the past, game development was a highly technical and time-consuming process that required significant expertise. Nowadays, game engines have become more user-friendly with drag-and-drop interfaces, pre-built assets, and tutorials, making it easier for developers of all skill levels to create games. This accessibility has allowed more developers to enter the market, leading to an explosion in the number of games being created.

Companies are expected to emphasize technological advancements, innovations, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to expand their footprint across yet-to-be-penetrated areas and solidify their position in established regions. For instance, in April 2022, Epic Games introduced Unreal Engine 5, the latest version of its development toolset, to enable creators to build games with substantial amounts of geometric detail.

On the other hand, in August 2022, Tencent Games teamed up with Logitech to create a handheld device that will facilitate multiple cloud gaming services. Moreover, in August 2022, Microsoft's Azure was named the cloud partner of the Unity Game Engine, as the latter gears up to boost its 3D portfolio. Unity expects it will help developers to implement their creations more easily and quickly on Xbox and Windows platforms.

The solution component segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 70% in 2024, due to the ease of development of high-quality games using game engines. Solution components like plugins and asset packs can help developers save time and resources by utilizing pre-made tools and assets for game development

The 3D game engine segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the increasing popularity of 3D games, which provide players with immersive and engaging experiences and are becoming more popular among gamers of all ages

Based on genre, the action & adventure games segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2024, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. The rise in trend of smartphone-based gaming among end-users is anticipated to propel the growth of the segment Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period, owing to the region's large and rapidly expanding population of gamers

The global game engines market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.35 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2025 to 2030.



