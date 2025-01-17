(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thermo Fisher Scientific, ICON, LabCorp, Charles River Laboratories International, and Syneos Lead the Competitive Landscape Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Type and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global healthcare analytical testing services market size is anticipated to reach USD 25.47 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.41% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing outsourcing of healthcare analytical testing services, growing demand for biosimilars, and rising number of clinical trials are some of the key factors that are driving the industry's growth. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the growth of the industry.



Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Report: Highlights

The medical device and pharmaceutical market has strict regulations so they are adopting analytical testing services that are driving the market growth.

The Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services market held the largest market share of 58.3% in 2024.

North America dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 38.49% in 2024 owing to the presence of the largest clinical trials market in the U.S. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period. This growth can be credited to the development and expansion of new facilities in different countries present in this region. Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions. This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.73 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.47 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Technology Landscape

3.4. Pricing Model Analysis

3.5. Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis

3.5.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, by Type: Segment Dashboard

4.2. Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, by Type: Movement Analysis

4.3. Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Type, 2018-2030

4.4. Medical Device Analytical Testing Services

4.4.1. Medical Device Analytical Testing Services Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Extractable and Leachable

4.4.3. Material Characterization

4.4.4. Physical Testing

4.4.5. Bioburden Testing

4.4.6. Sterility Testing

4.4.7. Others

4.5. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services

4.5.1. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Bioanalytical Testing

4.5.3. Method Development and Validation

4.5.4. Stability Testing

4.5.5. Other Testing Services

Chapter 5. Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Regional Market Dashboard

5.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

5.4. North America

5.5. Europe

5.6. Asia-Pacific

5.7. Latin America

5.8. MEA

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Market Participant Categorization

6.1.1. Market Leaders

6.1.2. Emerging Players

6.2. Company Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2024

6.3. Company Profiles

6.3.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

6.3.2. ICON plc

6.3.3. LabCorp

6.3.4. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

6.3.5. Syneos Health

6.3.6. SGS SA

6.3.7. Eurofins Scientific

6.3.8. Pace Analytical Services, LLC

6.3.9. Toxikon, Inc.

6.3.10. Intertek Group

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900