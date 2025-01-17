Parazero Receives Israel Ministry Of Defense Approval For Of Its HALO Precision Airdrop System For Drones

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the“company” or“ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on safety systems for commercial unmanned aircrafts and defense Counter UAS systems, announced today that it has received official approval from the Israeli Defense Export Controls Agency (DECA) under the of Defense (MOD) for the marketing of its HALO Precision Airdrop System.

The HALO Precision Airdrop System (High-Altitude Low-Opening) is designed to revolutionize drone-based logistical support by enabling precise and secure delivery of supplies in challenging environments. Leveraging ParaZero's renowned parachute technology, HALO offers a cutting-edge solution to support military forces and emergency responders operating in high-risk zones.

The HALO system was originally developed in collaboration with leading defense industry partners under military research initiatives. Its adaptability to various drone platforms, including widely available commercial models, makes it a versatile solution for military and humanitarian applications.

Following this successful test, ParaZero will advance the HALO system to the next phase of development, focusing on refining the technology for operational deployment in military and humanitarian scenarios. The Company remains committed to providing innovative drone solutions that enhance safety and operational efficiency.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for defense and commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit

