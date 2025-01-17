Statkraft AS – Commercial Paper Issue
Date
1/17/2025 7:46:35 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Statkraft AS has issued a commercial paper of NOK 3.0 billion, coupon 3M NIBOR + 0.205%. The commercial paper matures 1. October 2025. Sole arranger is DNB Markets.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).
MENAFN17012025004107003653ID1109101244
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.