Baby Equipment Consumer Attitudes In The United Kingdom Q4, 2024 - 74.9% Of UK Consumers Prefer Online Shopping For Baby Equipment Over In-Store Visits
Date
1/17/2025 7:46:13 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amazon Leads UK Baby Equipment market with Highest Conversion Rates, Followed by Argos and Tesco
Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Home Category Data, The Consumer: Baby Equipment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
UK Home Category Data, The Consumer: Baby Equipment offers a comprehensive insight into consumer attitudes in the UK baby equipment market. The report focuses on five key subcategories: overall baby equipment, baby entertainment, baby care, baby travel, and baby safety. Consumer data is based on the 2024 UK baby equipment survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.
17.2% of UK consumers have purchased baby equipment in the last 12 months, with the highest purchasing penetration among 16-24s due to their life stage. Amazon is the retailer most visited and purchased from, followed by Argos and Tesco.
Key Highlights
Amazon holds the highest conversion rate in the overall baby equipment, followed by Argos 74.9% of respondents cited that they find it easier to browse for goods online compared with visiting shops 65.9% of baby equipment shoppers are purchasing items for the first time
Key Topics Covered
Consumer penetration by subcategory
Drivers of purchase
Replacement cycle
Retailer use
Retailer profiles
Retailer drivers
Retailer improvements
Channel use
Research prior to purchase
Category-specific questions
Secondhand purchasing
Methodology and contacts
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Amazon Argos ASDA B&M Boots Home Bargains IKEA Primark Smyths Toys Tesco
CONTACT:
