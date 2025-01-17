(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leads UK Baby Equipment with Highest Conversion Rates, Followed by Argos and Tesco

UK Home Category Data, The Consumer: Baby Equipment offers a comprehensive insight into consumer attitudes in the UK baby equipment market. The report focuses on five key subcategories: overall baby equipment, baby entertainment, baby care, baby travel, and baby safety. Consumer data is based on the 2024 UK baby equipment survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.

17.2% of UK consumers have purchased baby equipment in the last 12 months, with the highest purchasing penetration among 16-24s due to their life stage. Amazon is the retailer most visited and purchased from, followed by Argos and Tesco.

Amazon holds the highest conversion rate in the overall baby equipment, followed by Argos

74.9% of respondents cited that they find it easier to browse for goods online compared with visiting shops 65.9% of baby equipment shoppers are purchasing items for the first time

Identify the demographic profile of shoppers within each subcategory, allowing you to better target ranges.

Understand how drivers of purchase, such as range, price and quality, vary in importance among different demographics in order to maximise sales potential among target audiences. Discover how channel usage for researching and purchasing is changing, to help target investment into growing areas.

Consumer penetration by subcategoryDrivers of purchaseReplacement cycleRetailer useRetailer profilesRetailer driversRetailer improvementsChannel useResearch prior to purchaseCategory-specific questionsSecondhand purchasingMethodology and contacts

