The global microcatheter market size is expected to reach USD 2.85 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2030. Growing prevalence of chronic disorders and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are driving the market.



Increase in the incidence of chronic disorders in several countries is anticipated to impact the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per the facts published by WHO in 2018, every year 41 million deaths (71%) are reported due to chronic disorders and it is the leading cause of mortality and disability globally. Thus, increasing number of patients suffering from chronic disorders is significantly driving the market.

In addition, technological advancements in the treatment of heart diseases and strokes are expediting overall market growth. For instance, development of steerable microcatheters, which offer an alternative approach to traditional microcatheters and can articulate up to 180 degrees in opposing directions, has fueled the market growth.

Furthermore, increasing awareness about chronic conditions such as heart disease and strokes has resulted in the early diagnosis and treatment of disease. Globally, several initiatives have been introduced by the governments of various nations to improve public awareness. For instance, WHO has launched the "Global action plan for the prevention and control of NCDs 2013 - 2020" nationwide for the prevention and management of chronic disorders.

Microcatheters Market Report Highlights

By product design, the dual lumen led the market with the largest revenue share of 64.5% in 2024 and is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period as it is widely used for interventional cardiology procedures and it acts like a two microcatheter at a time

Based on product the aspiration microcatheters led the market with the largest revenue share of 32.2% in 2024 owing to its increasing adoption in the minimally invasive surgeries and it is widely utilized for the removal of thrombus from the blocked vessels

On the basis of application, the cardiology segment dominated the market in 2024 with the largest revenue share of 28.0% owing to increasing number of cardiovascular disorders globally. In addition, benefits offered by the microcatheters during critical cardiac surgeries is the major factor fueling the segment growth North America dominated the market with the revenue share of 31.7% in 2024 owing to greater incidence rate of stroke and cancer and increasing government initiatives. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.18 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.85 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



