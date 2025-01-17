Alpari Releases Global Market Outlook For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







LONDON, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpari , an award-winning broker, has published its global market outlook for 2025, providing insights into key asset classes and market drivers for the year ahead. The report examines potential trends in major currencies, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, set against a backdrop of significant political and economic developments.

In 2024, global markets experienced record highs across several asset classes, including U.S. stock indices, gold, and Bitcoin, despite continued geopolitical tensions and central bank policy shifts. With the re-election of Donald Trump and rate adjustments by major central banks, 2025 is projected to be another dynamic year for global markets.

US Dollar Outlook: Potential Strength

Alpari analysts have identified the U.S. dollar as a key asset that could continue its upward trajectory in 2025, following a 7% gain in the previous year. Potential policy measures under the Trump administration, including proposed tax cuts, could stimulate economic demand while contributing to inflationary pressures. This scenario might lead the Federal Reserve to maintain higher interest rates compared to other regions, which might further bolster demand for the dollar.

Additionally, the dollar might benefit from safe-haven demand if geopolitical uncertainties persist. Proposed trade tariffs targeting Europe and China might create economic uncertainty, potentially driving investors towards the U.S. dollar for stability. However, if the proposed fiscal policies do not materialize, the dollar's upward momentum could be limited.

Oil Market Projections: Possible Price Declines

Alpari's outlook also suggests a potential decline in oil prices throughout 2025. A combination of projected oversupply and lower global demand could influence this trend. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates that oil supply may exceed demand by over one million barrels per day. The Trump administration's focus on expanding U.S. oil production might further contribute to excess supply, while tariffs could weigh on demand, particularly in China.

However, a stronger-than-expected economic recovery in China may counteract this trend, potentially increasing global oil demand.

Eurozone Equities and ECB Policy Adjustments

The outlook also highlights the Euro Stoxx 50 index as a potential area of growth in 2025. Market expectations suggest the European Central Bank (ECB) might reduce interest rates by 100 basis points, or possibly more, to address ongoing economic challenges in the Eurozone. While lower rates could support equity markets, downside risks remain, including potential trade tariffs from the U.S. and slowing Chinese economic activity, which could affect European trade and investment flows.

Cryptocurrency Insights: Ripple's Market Position

Alpari analysts have also speculated that Ripple (XRP) could emerge as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization in 2025. In 2024, Ripple's token surged by 238.4%, positioning it as the fourth-largest digital asset by market cap, following Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

Key factors cited for Ripple's potential growth include developments in its ongoing legal proceedings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With SEC Chair Gary Gensler expected to step down and be succeeded by Paul Atkins, a crypto advocate, market sentiment around Ripple has shifted. Additionally, the approval of the RLPUSD stablecoin in December 2024 might further influence XRP's market position. However, the outlook remains dependent on whether pro-crypto policies materialize under the Trump administration.

About Alpari

Alpari is a long-established leader in online financial trading. They pioneered online forex trading for retail clients 25 years ago, and remain focused on enabling individuals to access the potential of global financial markets.

Alpari clients are individuals with an appetite to generate financial returns through self-directed trading. They are comfortable taking risks in order to generate returns and are willing to invest time to build the skills needed to succeed.

Alpari's promise to these clients is to enable them to“access global trading opportunities securely”. They believe that individuals anywhere in the world should be able to access opportunities in financial markets - where local political environments do not support domestic regulation, they provide solutions for individuals to access our services offshore, but offering the same service standards and client protections as a regulated business.

Contact

Mrs

Hana Bednarova

Shout Bravo

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at