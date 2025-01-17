Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Blenders Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Material, Distribution Channel, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portable blenders market size is anticipated to reach USD 323.6 million by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2025 to 2030.

The rising demand for healthy drinks as a way of getting fit and better among adults is the key factor driving the market. Consumers over the world have been seeking portable and space-saving kitchen appliances owing to the changing lifestyle, hectic schedule, and lack of time to prepare food. Furthermore, an increasing number of dual-earner households across the globe have been boosting the demand for the product.



In addition, the higher inclination of consumers residing in the kitchen fewer residences towards portable kitchen appliances has widened the scope of portable blenders among residential consumers. The rising popularity of people living alone has emerged the concepts of co-living spaces and hotel-style blocks, wherein people share communal spaces, such as living rooms and kitchens, resulting in a high potential for the ownership of portable small kitchen appliances, such as portable blenders.

Portable Blenders Market Report: Highlights



The plastic segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 53.6% in the global portable blenders industry in 2024.

The offline segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global portable blenders industry in 2024, aided by the extensive availability of portable blenders in supermarkets & hypermarkets and consumer electronics outlets. The North America portable blenders market accounted for a leading revenue share of 30.2% globally in 2024. The rapid shift toward health-conscious lifestyles, increasing focus on convenience, and growing popularity of fitness and wellness cultures have contributed to the growing demand for portable blenders in economies such as the U.S. and Canada.

Why should you buy this report?



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:



Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes