Families To Find New Opportunities At School Choice Fair Serving Maryland Families

Event to feature school representatives, family-friendly activities, and resources for parents

Parents know their children best, and they can put that knowledge in action at a school fair gathering more than 30 education options under one roof. The Maryland School Fair will bring together schools, educators, and community organizations to spotlight the diverse K-12 education options available across the state.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at St. Mary's Catholic School in Landover Hills. Parents and students can explore traditional public, public charter, magnet, and private schools, homeschooling, online learning, and microschooling, as well as summer programs, all in one place. Hosted by Parents Alliance for Education Options (PAEO) and The Black Student Fund, the fair will provide a platform for families to connect with local educators and explore opportunities that can support their children's academic journeys.

This year's event will feature two workshops: Five Tips for Finding the Right School for Your Child and ABCs of Independent Schools. Parents can also learn more about summer enrichment programs. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet educators from more than thirty schools; connect with education support organizations such as Mocha Moms, X is Possible,

ConnectDMV, and many more; and enjoy family fun activities like face painting, a DJ, and refreshments.

The Maryland School Choice Fair will also feature Higher Learning: The DMV HBCU Experience College Expo, a taste of the American HBCU tradition. With alumni admissions tables from more than 20 HBCUs, a Step-And-Scroll Drumline and an academic demonstration featuring the only HBCU platform showcasing the academic offerings of HBCU's.

"The Maryland School Fair is a back this year and ready to help parents connect with local educators and organizations to learn more about how to make the best and most informed choice from the variety of school options offered in Maryland," said Delvin Champagne, founder and executive director for the Parents Alliance for Education Options (PAEO). "We're excited to provide a space where parents can make informed choices and students can discover programs that help them thrive academically and socially."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include more than 27,000 activities and events nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

St. Mary's Catholic School is located at 7207 Annapolis Rd, Landover Hills, MD 20784. The event will take place in the school gym and in several other spaces throughout the school.

