Top 20 Themes That Will Impact The Power Sector In 2025 Across AI, Big Data, Blockchain, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digitalization, Iot, Metaverse, And Robotics
Date
1/17/2025 6:46:42 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Predictions 2025 - Strategic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this report, we identify the top 20 themes that will impact the power sector in 2025. For each theme, we offer a series of predictions, identify winners and losers, and point you to further reading.
We classify our top themes for 2025 into four groups. The major technology themes impacting the power sector in 2025 will be artificial intelligence (AI), big data, blockchain, cloud, cybersecurity, digitalization, the Internet of Things (IoT), the metaverse, and robotics.
The major industry themes impacting the power sector in 2025 will be electric vehicles, energy storage, energy transition, hydrogen, nuclear, renewable energy, smart grid, carbon emissions, and distributed generation.
The major macroeconomic theme impacting the power sector in 2025 will be geopolitics. The major environmental, social, and governance (ESG) theme impacting the power sector in 2025 will be ESG-environmental.
Scope
The report covers the top 20 themes that will impact the power industry in 2025. It provides predictions with respect to technology theme, macroeconomic theme, industry theme, and ESG theme in the power sector. The report covers the top themes that includes artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, cloud, cybersecurity, digitalization, the internet of things, the metaverse, robotics, electric vehicles, energy storage, energy transition, hydrogen, nuclear, renewable energy, smart grid, carbon emissions, distributed generation, geopolitics, and ESG-environmental. It provides an overview of deal trends, published patents and job trends for each theme. The report identifies winners and losers with respect to themes of power predictions 2025. It discusses about the impact and significance of each theme on power sector in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. 2025 Theme Map
3. Artificial Intelligence
4. Big Data
5. Blockchain
6. Cloud
7. Cybersecurity
8. Digitalization
9. Internet of Things
10. Metaverse
11. Robotics
12. Electric Vehicles
13. Energy Storage
14. Energy Transition
15. Hydrogen
16. Nuclear
17. Renewable Energy
18. Smart Grid
19. Carbon Emissions
20. Distributed Generation
21. Geopolitics
22. ESG-Environmental
23. Glossary
24. Further Reading
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Duke Energy Enel Iberdrola Orsted Vattenfall SSE Southern Company RWE CenterPoint Energy Electricite de France NextEra Energy E.ON Edidon International ENGIE EnBW Southern Company JERA AES Avangrid Hydro-Quebec Rosatom SSE Eversource Energy PSE&G Alliant Energy Dominion Energy Gazprom China General Nuclear Power Corporation Korea Electric Power Corporation Sempra Energy EDP
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN17012025004107003653ID1109101079
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.