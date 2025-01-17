(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nickel to 2030 (2024 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Global Nickel Mining to 2030" provides historical and forecast data on nickel production by country, production by company, comparative analysis on global nickel dominance, reserves by country and world nickel prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global nickel industry. It further profiles major nickel producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.

The global nickel industry has undergone a significant transformation, with Indonesia and the Philippines emerging as dominant players, surpassing traditional nickel-producing countries such as Russia, Canada, and Australia. In 2023, these two Southeast Asian nations collectively accounted for over 60% of global nickel production, while the traditional players contributed approximately 14.5%. This stark contrast highlights the significant change from 2000, when the traditional producers held a larger share of 56.7%, and the emerging producers contributed a mere 10.1%.

The report contains an overview of the global nickel mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global nickel mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

Overview

Nickel reserves

Nickel production

Competitive landscape

Nickel price analysis

Major active mines

Major development projects

Major exploration projects

Demand Appendix

MMC Norilsk Nickel

Vale

Glencore

BHP

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Anglo American

South32

Eramet

FQM PT ANTAM (Persero)

