Global Nickel Mining Industry Report, Q4 2024 With Long-Term Forecasts To 2030 - Indonesia And The Philippines Emerging As Dominant Players Ahead Of Russia, Canada, And Australia
Date
1/17/2025 6:46:42 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nickel mining to 2030 (2024 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Global Nickel Mining to 2030" provides historical and forecast data on nickel production by country, production by company, comparative analysis on global nickel dominance, reserves by country and world nickel prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global nickel industry. It further profiles major nickel producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.
The global nickel industry has undergone a significant transformation, with Indonesia and the Philippines emerging as dominant players, surpassing traditional nickel-producing countries such as Russia, Canada, and Australia. In 2023, these two Southeast Asian nations collectively accounted for over 60% of global nickel production, while the traditional players contributed approximately 14.5%. This stark contrast highlights the significant change from 2000, when the traditional producers held a larger share of 56.7%, and the emerging producers contributed a mere 10.1%.
Scope
The report contains an overview of the global nickel mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global nickel mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.
Reasons to Buy
To gain an understanding of the global nickel mining industry, relevant driving factors To understand historical and forecast trend on global nickel production To identify key players in the global nickel mining industry To identify major active, exploration and development projects by region
Key Topics Covered:
Overview Nickel reserves Nickel production Competitive landscape Nickel price analysis Major active mines Major development projects Major exploration projects Demand Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
MMC Norilsk Nickel Vale Glencore BHP Sumitomo Metal Mining Anglo American South32 Eramet FQM PT ANTAM (Persero)
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN17012025004107003653ID1109101078
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.