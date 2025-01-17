(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alzheimer's (AD): Epidemiology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the 8MM, total prevalent cases of AD by DSM-IV criteria are expected to increase from 15,987,619 cases in 2023 to 22,511,761 cases in 2033, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 4.08%.

In 2033, China will have the highest number of total prevalent cases of AD by DSM-IV criteria in the 8MM, with 10,400,804 cases, whereas Spain will have the fewest total prevalent cases of AD by DSM-IV criteria with 619,077 cases. The analyst epidemiologists attribute the increase in the total prevalent cases of AD by DSM-IV criteria to changes in population dynamics, and the total prevalence rate in each market.

The report also includes the total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of AD by severity. Although not covered in this report, total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of EOAD can be found in the model. This epidemiology forecast for AD is supported by data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies.

The analyst epidemiologists applied the DSM-IV criteria to diagnose AD patients across the 8MM. Accordingly, the total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of AD in the 8MM are based on the latest data available by DSM-IV criteria. The forecast methodology was kept consistent across the 8MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the forecast total prevalent cases and the diagnosed prevalent cases of AD across these markets.

Scope



This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical epidemiological trends for AD in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China). The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of AD by DSM-IV criteria. The total prevalent cases and the diagnosed prevalent cases of AD are segmented by age (65-69 years, 70-79 years, and 80 years and older) and sex. The report also includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of MCI segmented by age (65-69 years, 70-79 years, and 80 years and older) and sex. Moreover, the report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of pre-clinical (pre-symptomatic) AD segmented by age (55-59 years, 60-69 years, 70-79 years, and 80 years and older) and sex.

Reasons to Buy



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global AD market.

Quantify patient populations in the global AD market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans. Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for AD therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Alzheimer's Disease (AD): Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

1.2 Related reports

1.3 Upcoming reports

2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities.

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 8MM forecast methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods.

2.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: total prevalent cases of AD by DSM-IV criteria - 8MM.

2.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: total prevalent cases of AD by severity.

2.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: total prevalent cases of pre-clinical (pre-symptomatic) AD.

2.4.6 Forecast assumptions and methods: total prevalent cases of MCI.

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for AD (2023-33)

2.5.1 Total prevalent cases of AD by DSM-IV criteria

2.5.2 Age-specific total prevalent cases of AD by DSM-IV criteria

2.5.3 Sex-specific total prevalent cases of AD by DSM-IV criteria

2.5.4 Total prevalent cases of AD by severity

2.5.5 Total prevalent cases of pre-clinical (pre-symptomatic) AD

2.5.6 Age-specific total prevalent cases of pre-clinical (pre-symptomatic) AD

2.5.7 Sex-specific total prevalent cases of pre-clinical (pre-symptomatic) AD

2.5.8 Total prevalent cases of MCI

2.5.9 Age-specific total prevalent cases of MCI

2.5.10 Sex-specific total prevalent cases of MCI

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 COVID-19 impact.

2.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.4 Strengths of the analysis

3 Appendix

