Whipping Agent Market To Grow 5.3% Annually, Reaching US$ 991.5 Million By 2034

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per a new analysis by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global whipping agent market is estimated at a size of US$ 591.5 million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2034.Whipping agents are widely used to stabilize and enhance the texture of food products during the whipping processes. Whipping agents are crucial ingredients used in the preparation of aerated food products such as mousses, whipped creams, and ice creams. Busy individuals often prefer convenient or ready-to-eat food products. As such, increasing consumer preference for convenient and ready-to-eat food products is pushing the use of whipping agents in products such as cakes, pastries, and smoothies.Advancements in food processing technologies are expected to contribute to the development of whipping agents with improved stability, functionality, and texture. Health-conscious consumers are demanding for low-fat and low-calorie whipping agents. Growth in the demand for confectionery and bakery products around the globe is significantly pushing sales of whipping agents. Increasing influence of Western culture and food in several parts of the world is also contributing to market expansion.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report-Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global market for whipping agents is projected to reach US$ 991.5 million by 2034.Dairy whipping agents are expected to account for 81.3% of the global market share in 2024.Sales of liquid whipping agents are forecasted to reach US$ 769.4 million by 2034.The United States market is evaluated at US$ 66.2 million in 2024.The whipping agent market in Japan is projected to reach US$ 74 million by 2034.“Rising trend of clean-label eating and veganism will compel more manufacturers to develop plant-based whipping agents,” says a Fact analyst.Whipping Agent Producers Thriving in North America and EuropeNorth America is a profitable marketplace for whipping agent producers. The strong presence of the food processing industry and the trend towards premium and organic products are anticipated to boost the profits of key market players in the coming years. Followed by North America, Europe also offers lucrative opportunities for whipping agent producers. The high consumption of bakery and confectionery products is handsomely fuelling the sales of whipping agents. Asia Pacific is considered to be a fast-growing market for whipping agents. This is mainly driven by the increasing influence of Western dietary habits.Leading companies in the whipping agent sector are concentrating on developing new products and forming strategic alliances. In the upcoming years, these strategies should increase their revenue shares.High sales and the development of new products are facilitated by partnerships with food product producers and ingredient suppliers. Another common strategy used by business titans to attain a larger customer base is regionalexpansion.In May 2021, FrieslandCampina, a Netherlands-based company, introduced a new vegan whipping agent. According to a recent market report by Fact, detailed insights are provided regarding the pricing strategies of leading whipping agent manufacturers worldwide, along with information on sales growth, production capacity, and potential technological advancements within this emerging market.Growth Drivers for Whipping Agent MarketIncreasing Demand for Processed and Ready-to-Eat Foods: The growing popularity of processed, packaged, and ready-to-eat foods is driving the demand for whipping agents, which enhance texture and improve the mouthfeel of these products.Rising Consumer Preference for Dairy Alternatives: As plant-based diets and dairy alternatives gain popularity, whipping agents that cater to non-dairy products, such as vegan whipped cream, are gaining traction in the market.Advancements in Food and Beverage Industry: Technological advancements in food processing, especially in the areas of food emulsification and foaming, are fueling the demand for high-performance whipping agents.Increasing Use in Bakery Products: The rising consumption of bakery items, such as cakes, pastries, and confectionery, has resulted in a greater requirement for whipping agents to achieve the desired volume, texture, and aeration.Growing Demand for Low-Calorie and Healthy Products: With a shift toward healthier eating habits, low-calorie and fat-free whipping agents are becoming increasingly popular for use in food products to meet consumer preferences for lighter alternatives.Innovation in Ingredient Formulation: The development of more functional, versatile, and clean-label whipping agents is helping meet consumer demand for natural, organic, and allergen-free ingredients, which is contributing to the market's growth.Expanding Foodservice Sector: The growth of the foodservice industry, including restaurants, catering services, and institutional food suppliers, has increased the usage of whipping agents for consistent and high-quality food preparation on a larger scale.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions-More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ambulance cot market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (emergency cots, transport cots), technology (manual cots, pneumatic cots, electric cots), and end user (EMS service providers, hospitals, ambulatory service centers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Whipping Cream Market : The whipping cream market is thriving due to its versatility and essential role in enhancing flavors and textures across a wide range of dishes. 