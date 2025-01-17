عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Digitalist Group Plc Oy - Managers' Transactions


1/17/2025 6:30:56 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digitalist Group Plc - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Wilhelm Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 92114/5/5
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-01-09
Venue: nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008007
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 93602 Unit price: 0.01302 EUR
(2): Volume: 80000 Unit price: 0.01282 EUR
(3): Volume: 7419 Unit price: 0.0128 EUR
(4): Volume: 68113 Unit price: 0.0124 EUR
(5): Volume: 26700 Unit price: 0.0132 EUR
Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 275834 Volume weighted average price: 0.01282 EUR


Additional information:

Digitalist Group Plc

CEO Magnus Leijonborg, tel. +46 76 315 8422, ...

Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, ...



MENAFN17012025004107003653ID1109101045


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search