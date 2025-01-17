(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gout: Opportunity Assessment and Forecast - Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the 7MM (US, 5EU, Japan) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the gout through 2032.

The gout late-stage pipeline is focused on developing ULTs for chronic gout treatment. Significant growth is expected during the forecast period, from $4.63 billion in 2022 to $11.05 billion in 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

The prevalence of gout is increasing at a steady rate, in line with population growth in the 7MM, at an AGR of 1.18%. Currently, the treatment regimen for gout in the 7MM is mostly limited to NSAIDs, corticosteroids, and urate-lowering therapies (ULTs) with challenging safety profiles, such as allopurinol. There are several unmet needs in this space, including the need for improved physician and patient awareness of gout and improved therapies for severe gout patients.

Scope



Overview of gout, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized gout therapeutics market revenue in 7MM (US, 5EU, and Japan), annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern in 2022 and forecast for 10 years to 2032.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the gout therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis, comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for gout treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled. Analysis of the current and future market competition in the 7MM gout therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to Buy



Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the gout therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the gout therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage. Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Contents

1.2. Abbreviations

1.3. Related Reports

2. Executive Summary

3. Disease Overview

3.1. Overview of Gout

3.2. Gout SWOT Analysis

3.3. Classification of Gout

4. Epidemiology

4.1. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gout

4.2. Age-Specific Trends in Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gout

4.3. Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gout

4.4. Sources and Methodology for Gout Prevalence

4.5. Sources and Methodology for Gout

5. Current Treatment Options

5.1. Treatment Paradigm

5.2. Marketed Products

5.3. Product Profile: NSAIDs

5.4. Product Profile: Corticosteroids

5.5. Product Profile: Krystexxa (Pegloticase)

5.6. Product Profile: Febuxostat

5.7. Product Profile: Urine Reabsorption Agents

5.8. Product Profile: Colcrys (colchicine)

5.9. Product Profile: Ilaris (canakinumab)

6. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

6.1. Unmet Needs in Gout

6.2. Physician and Patient Awareness of Gout

6.3. Noncompliance to Gout Therapies

6.4. Earlier and More Accurate Diagnosis of Gout

6.5. Efficacious and Safe Treatment of Difficult-to-Treat Gout

7. Pipeline Assessment

7.1. Gout Pipeline Overview

7.2. Leading Pipeline Agents

7.3. Product Profile: Dapansutrile

7.4. Product Profile: Urece (dotinurad) - pediatric use

7.5. Product Profile: Pegadricase

7.6. Product Profile: Tigulixostat

7.7. Product Profile: ABP-671

7.8. Product Profile: SAP-001

7.9. Product Profile: D-0120

7.10. Product Profile: AR-882

7.11. Product Profile: Sodium Bicarbonate

8. R&D Strategies

8.1. Gout - Clinical Trials (Phase II/III) Overview

8.2. Trends in Clinical Trial Design in Gout

8.3. Trends in Deal-Making in Gout

9. Market Outlook

9.1. Gout Sales Forecast

9.2. Gout Market Forecast

9.3. Market Drivers and Barriers

10. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Horizon Therapeutics USA Inc

Teijin Pharma Ltd

Fuji Yakuhin Co Ltd

Lipomed AG

Novartis AG

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

LG Chem

Olatec Therapeutics

Shanton Pharma

Dyve Biosciences

Arthosi Therapeutics InventisBio

