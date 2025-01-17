Source Market Attractiveness Index, 2024: An Evaluation 60 Key Tourism Markets With Data-Driven Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presents Detailed Analysis on Domestic Trips, Outbound Trips, Domestic Spending, Outbound Spending, Macroeconomic Situation, and Holiday Entitlements Per Annum

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Source Attractiveness Index, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Source Market Attractive (SMAI) is a quantitative measure of a country's attractiveness as a source market. It is determined by considering several characteristics, such as: Activity, Macroeconomics, and Holiday Entitlement per year.



The Source Market Attractiveness Index uses analysis and numerous data sources to provide an aggregated view of the global tourism market.

The report uses a robust, data-driven methodology to give the reader a clear insight into the attractiveness of 60 key tourist markets. The researchers have analyzed the data to draw out the key findings from the data index model.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction and Methodology

2. Source Market Attractiveness Index - Overall Score

3. Pillar 1 - Tourism Activity - Domestic Trips

4. Pillar 2 - Tourism Activity - Outbound Trips

5. Pillar 3 - Tourism Activity - Domestic Spending

6. Pillar 4 - Tourism Activity - Outbound Spending

7. Pillar 5 - Macroeconomic Situation

8. Pillar 6 - Holiday Entitlement per annum

9. Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900