Investors Who Lost Money On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.Kz(KSPI) Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky About Pending Class Action - KSPI

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Joint Stock Company Kaspi ("Joint Stock Company Kaspi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KSPI ) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Joint Stock Company Kaspi investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between January 19, 2024 and September 19, 2024. Follow the below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:





CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Joint Stock Company Kaspi continued doing business with Russian entities, and also providing services to Russian citizens, after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, thereby exposing the Company to the undisclosed risk of sanctions; (2) the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (3) certain of the Company's executives have links to reputed criminals; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Joint Stock Company Kaspi's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Joint Stock Company Kaspi during the relevant time frame, you have until February 18, 2025

to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

