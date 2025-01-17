Top Themes That Will Impact The Global Retail Market In 2025: International Trade, Changing Role Of Stores, Opportunities Online, AI, Geopolitics, ESG, M&As, Social Media, And Resale
The "Strategic Intelligence: Top Themes in Retail and Apparel in 2025" report
In this report, we identify the top themes that will impact global retail in 2025. For each theme, we offer a definition of the theme, highlight trends and opportunities, and then give key considerations for brands and retailers.
Scope
The analyst provides detailed insight into the theme of omnichannel, specifically focusing on its impact on the Retail and Apparel sectors. The report provides an overview of omnichannel and its components, the leading companies, the timeline of developments in the omnichannel theme, and related mergers and acquisitions. The report also details the relevant trends across technology, macroeconomic and retail trends.
Reasons to Buy
Themes are disruptive, so it's easy to be blindsided by industry outsiders who invade your sector. Understanding the themes ecosystem will get you ahead of the curve. Understand the important themes in 2024 and beyond, allowing you to grasp a wider view of changes in consumer behaviour and how it will impact your markets. Explore how emerging themes in retail are allowing industry leaders to evolve, so you can better position yourself for long-term success. An easy-to-use framework for tracking themes across all companies in all sectors. Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures.
2025 Theme Map
International Trade The Changing Role of Stores Opportunities Online Artificial Intelligence Geopolitics Envrionmental, Social and Governance Mergers & Acquisitions Social Media Resale
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Aldi Amazon AptDeco ASOS B&Q Best Buy Boots Bubbles Skincare Cider Coupang Decathlon Deliveroo Dior DoorDash e.l.f cosmetics eBay Facebook Marketplace Farfetch FatFace Getir Google Goriilas Home Depot Homebase IKEA Marc Jacobs Myntra Mytheresa Net-a-Porter Next Nike Poltronesofa Prada Sainsbury's Screwfix ScS Shein Sol de Janeiro Target Temu Tesco's The Range TikTok Topman Topshop Ulta Beauty Uniqlo Vinted Vinterior Waitrose & Partners Walmart Wesfarmers' Wilko YNAP Zara
