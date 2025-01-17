(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The United States of America (USA) Dried Soup Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dried Soup market in the United States of America registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.16% during the period 2018 to 2023 with a sales value of USD 1.17 billion in 2023, an increase of 10.59% over 2022. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2022, when it grew by 15.32% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2019, when it increased by 1.86% over 2018.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2018-2023 and illustrative forecasts to 2028, covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Dried Soup and its variants Dehydrated Soup & Instant Soup.

Research Scope



Overall Dried Soup market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2018 to 2028.

Value and Volume terms for the top brands. Distribution channel sales analytics from 2020-2023.

Reasons to Buy



Get access to authoritative and granular data on the Dried Soup market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.

Enhance your understanding of the market to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends.

Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns. Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.

Key Topics Covered

1 Dried Soup (Mixes) Market Overview

2 The United States of America Dried Soup (Mixes) Market Analytics, 2018-28

2.1 Dried Soup (Mixes) Value Analytics, 2018-28

2.1.1 Dried Soup (Mixes) Market by Value, 2018-28

2.1.2 Dried Soup (Mixes) Market Value by Segments, 2018-28

2.2 Dried Soup (Mixes) Volume Analytics, 2018-28

2.2.1 Dried Soup (Mixes) Market by Volume, 2018-28

2.2.2 Dried Soup (Mixes) Market Volume by Segments, 2018-28

3 The United States of America Dried Soup (Mixes) Market Analytics, by Segment 2018-28

3.1 Dehydrated Soup Analytics, 2018-28

3.1.1 Dehydrated Soup Market by Value, 2018-28

3.1.2 Dehydrated Soup Market by Volume, 2018-28

3.2 Instant Soup Analytics, 2018-28

3.2.1 Instant Soup Market by Value, 2018-28

3.2.2 Instant Soup Market by Volume, 2018-28

4 The United States of America Dried Soup (Mixes) Brand Analytics, 2020-23

4.1 Dried Soup (Mixes) Brand Analytics by Value, 2020-23

4.2 Dried Soup (Mixes) Brand Analytics by Volume, 2020-23

5 The United States of America Dried Soup (Mixes) Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2020-23

5.1 Dried Soup (Mixes) Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2020-23

6 Appendix

6.1 Definitions

6.1.1 Category Definitions

6.1.2 Distribution Channel Definitions

6.1.3 Volume Units and Aggregations

6.1.4 CAGR Definition and Calculation

6.1.5 Graphical Representation of Brands

6.1.6 Exchange Rates

6.1.7 Methodology Summary

