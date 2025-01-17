Azerbaijan And Georgia Strengthen Strategic Partnership Through High-Level Talks
Akbar Novruz
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze met with Azerbaijani
Prime Minister Ali Asadov to discuss key aspects of the strategic
partnership between the two countries, as reported by the press
service of the Georgian government Office,
Azernews reports.
Prime Minister Asadov congratulated Kobakhidze on the victory of
Georgia's ruling team in the parliamentary elections held on
October 26 and his re-election as Prime Minister. He noted that the
election results underscored the clear will of the Georgian
people.
The discussions covered the main directions of the
Azerbaijani-Georgian strategic partnership, with a focus on the
agenda for the intergovernmental commission on economic
cooperation. The meeting highlighted the positive momentum in
bilateral cooperation across various fields and underscored the
importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region.
Prime Minister Kobakhidze emphasized Georgia's readiness to
support trilateral dialogue and foster regional cooperation,
further strengthening the collaborative efforts between Azerbaijan
and Georgia.
