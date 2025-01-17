عربي


Azerbaijan And Georgia Strengthen Strategic Partnership Through High-Level Talks

1/17/2025 6:10:54 AM

Akbar Novruz

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze met with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov to discuss key aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries, as reported by the press service of the Georgian government Office, Azernews reports.

Prime Minister Asadov congratulated Kobakhidze on the victory of Georgia's ruling team in the parliamentary elections held on October 26 and his re-election as Prime Minister. He noted that the election results underscored the clear will of the Georgian people.

The discussions covered the main directions of the Azerbaijani-Georgian strategic partnership, with a focus on the agenda for the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation. The meeting highlighted the positive momentum in bilateral cooperation across various fields and underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Kobakhidze emphasized Georgia's readiness to support trilateral dialogue and foster regional cooperation, further strengthening the collaborative efforts between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

