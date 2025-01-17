President Ilham Aliyev, PM Irakli Kobakhidze Make Press Statements
Date
1/17/2025 6:10:53 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On January 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev and Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, delivered
press statements, Azernews reports.
Will be updated...
MENAFN17012025000195011045ID1109100966
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.