Cobalt Mining Industry Research 2024 With Forecasts To 2030 Featuring CMOC Group, Glencore, Jinchuan Group International Resources, And Vale
Date
1/17/2025 6:01:26 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cobalt mining to 2030 (2024 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global cobalt industry. It provides historical and forecast data on cobalt production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world cobalt prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global cobalt industry. It further profiles major cobalt producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.
Cobalt production has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand and substantial investments from both government and private sectors. As a result, the number of cobalt-producing countries has doubled from seven in 2000 to 16 in 2024.
Global cobalt production surpassed the 200kt mark for the first time in 2023 and is expected to cross the 300kt mark in 2024 - posting a substantial 30.7% growth. The DRC remains the dominant player in the global cobalt market and estimated to account for over 80% of the global output in 2024. This will be followed by Indonesia accounting for 6.7%. Over the forecast period, the global cobalt production is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach in 2030.
Reasons to Buy
To gain an understanding of the global cobalt mining industry, relevant driving factors To understand historical and forecast trend on global cobalt production To identify key players in the global cobalt mining industry To identify major active, exploration and development projects by region
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary Cobalt reserves Global cobalt production DRC's dominance and Chinese influence Cobalt production in Indonesia Competitive landscape Cobalt prices Major active mines Major development projects Major exploration projects Demand Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
CMOC Group Glencore Jinchuan Group International Resources Vale
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN17012025004107003653ID1109100901
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.