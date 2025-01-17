(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of Club Competitions 2024-25" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Business of UEFA Club Competitions 2024-25" explores the three continental competitions organized by UEFA, the Champions League, Europea League and League.

The report explores the biggest rights linked to the competitions and it participating teams. Specifically, it looks at the main and sponsorship rights for the competitions, as well as the kit supplier and front-of-shirt partnerships for all 108 competing teams. The report also looks at the social media followings of these teams and the size of stadiums being played in.

The UEFA Champions League is linked to 14 sponsorship deals this season. The UEFA Europa League and Conference League share the same 11-brand sponsorship portfolio. adidas, Nike and PUMA cover 61% of all kit deals across UEFA competitions.

A comprehensive overview of the market in one of the most popular sports markets. It highlights key strategies and recent developments by different brands. The values for each deal, offers greater comparative analysis as to the commercial appeal of each of these soccer competitions.

Scope

The main aims of this report is to highlight commercial landscape across the three main club competitions organized by UEFA. The report breaks down these commercial partnerships by tournament and offers an extensive breakdown of the biggest deals for the competing teams.

Reasons to Buy

The UEFA Champions Leauge is one of the most followed and popular sports competitions in the world. These three competitions see the biggest clubs from Europe compete for one of the most sought after titles in world soccer. The report helps understand the main commerical deals that underpin the revenue for UEFA and its teams this season.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

2. UEFA Club Competition Overview

3. Tournament Media Landscape

4. Champions League Sponsorship Overview

5. Europa and Conference League Sponsorship Overview

6. Team Sponsorship Overview

7. UEFA Champions League Team Sponsorship

8. UEFA Europa League Team Sponsorship

9. UEFA Conference League Team Sponsorship

10. Social Media

11. Stadium Capacities

12. Appendix

List of Tables



Competition Team List.

Global Media Rights Table.

Competition Annual Values.

Competition Deal History.

Industry and Location Breakdown of tournaments.

Team kit supplier values.

Team kit supplier brand visibility.

Team front-of-shirt annual values.

Social Media followers. Stadium sizes

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900