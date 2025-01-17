UEFA Club Competitions Media And Sponsorship Rights Business Analysis Report 2024-25 With Kit Supplier And Front-Of-Shirt Partnerships For All 108 Competing Teams
Date
1/17/2025 6:01:26 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of UEFA Club Competitions 2024-25" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Business of UEFA Club Competitions 2024-25" explores the three continental competitions organized by UEFA, the Champions League, Europea League and conference League.
The report explores the biggest rights linked to the competitions and it participating teams. Specifically, it looks at the main media and sponsorship rights for the competitions, as well as the kit supplier and front-of-shirt partnerships for all 108 competing teams. The report also looks at the social media followings of these teams and the size of stadiums being played in.
The UEFA Champions League is linked to 14 sponsorship deals this season. The UEFA Europa League and Conference League share the same 11-brand sponsorship portfolio. adidas, Nike and PUMA cover 61% of all kit deals across UEFA competitions.
A comprehensive overview of the market in one of the most popular sports markets. It highlights key strategies and recent developments by different brands. The values for each deal, offers greater comparative analysis as to the commercial appeal of each of these soccer competitions.
Scope
The main aims of this report is to highlight commercial landscape across the three main club competitions organized by UEFA. The report breaks down these commercial partnerships by tournament and offers an extensive breakdown of the biggest deals for the competing teams.
Reasons to Buy
The UEFA Champions Leauge is one of the most followed and popular sports competitions in the world. These three competitions see the biggest clubs from Europe compete for one of the most sought after titles in world soccer. The report helps understand the main commerical deals that underpin the revenue for UEFA and its teams this season.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview
2. UEFA Club Competition Overview
3. Tournament Media Landscape
4. Champions League Sponsorship Overview
5. Europa and Conference League Sponsorship Overview
6. Team Sponsorship Overview
7. UEFA Champions League Team Sponsorship
8. UEFA Europa League Team Sponsorship
9. UEFA Conference League Team Sponsorship
10. Social Media
11. Stadium Capacities
12. Appendix
List of Tables
Competition Team List. Global Media Rights Table. Competition Annual Values. Competition Deal History. Industry and Location Breakdown of tournaments. Team kit supplier values. Team kit supplier brand visibility. Team front-of-shirt annual values. Social Media followers. Stadium sizes
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN17012025004107003653ID1109100898
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.