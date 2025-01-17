Baseball World Series 2024 Post Event Business Analysis Report: A Look At Its Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Attendance And Ticketing
Date
1/17/2025 6:01:26 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis - World Series 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An analysis of the recent 2024 World Series, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.
The 2024 World Series generated a reported $714.29 million from domestic media revenue. In terms of viewership for this years World Series, the competition drew more than 30 million combined average viewers across North America and Asia. The fifth and final game of the 2024 World Series was the top rated with an average audience of 18.6 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes and streaming. The World Series delivered for Fox the most-watched single-network telecast across all of television on each of the five nights games were played.
The estimated annual sponsorship revenue for the 2024 World Series was $814.80 million. The competitions largest sponsorship deal is terms of annual value is joint between both Nike and SeatGeek, both worth a reported annual value of $100 million each. T-Mobile's partnership with MLB ranks in second, with the deal worth an estimated $60 million annually. In terms of contract deal length, Fanatics 17-year partnership with the league is the longest.
The 2024 World Series winners, LA Dodgers, are expected to receive around $35 million. Although the New York Yankees came second, they are expected to receive a 24% of the revenue, which is expected to be around $25 million. The 2024 MLB World Series saw a total attendance of 253,104 over five games, making the average attendance per game 50,621. Leading up to Game one in LA, the average price for a World Series ticket in the secondary market was $3,887, according to ticket reseller TicketHQ.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Event Introduction
Executive Summary Introduction
2. Media Landscape
World Series 2024 Viewership and Domestic Media Revenue World Series 2024 Broadcasters Breakdown Across the World
3. Sponsorship Landscape
World Series 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio World Series 2024 Sponsorship Breakdown
4. Prize Money
World Series 2024 Prize Money Breakdown
5. Attendance & Ticketing
World Series 2024 Attendance & Ticketing Breakdown
6. Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Engelbert Strauss NFP Corona Hankook Tire Gatorade Zoom Video Communications FanDuel Adobe New York Life GEICO StubHub LoanDepot Google Cloud MGM Resorts Sorare Capital One Fanatics MasterCard Chevrolet Budweiser T-Mobile SeatGeek Nike Coupang Play Experience Kissimmee Woori Financial Hyundai JTB Corporation HyperIce Waste Management Dairy Queen Sage Mattress Firm Betcris BlueForge Alliance Franklin Sports Casamigos; Diageo New Balance BlueTriton NTT Topps Church & Dwight Evan Williams Charlotte's Web Bally's Corporation Extreme Networks
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN17012025004107003653ID1109100896
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.