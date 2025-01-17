Odex Empowers India's Maritime Industry With Digital Solutions For SCMTR Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ODeX offers digital solutions to support SCMTR compliance, streamlining cargo documentation and enhancing efficiency as new regulations take effect across India

- Binai Thoppil, COO at ODeXMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The implementation of Sea Cargo Manifest and Transhipment Regulations (SCMTR) across India marks a transformative step in the maritime industry, bringing in a new era of digital documentation. The regulations, confirmed by the Commissioner of Customs, now mandate all shipping lines and vessel operators to comply with new digital submission protocols for cargo operations at Indian ports.Under these newly enacted regulations, the submission of Sea Arrival Manifest (SAM) before vessel arrival and Sea Entry Inward (SEI) post-arrival has become mandatory, marking a significant advancement in India's maritime trade documentation processes. Industry stakeholders are now actively implementing digital solutions to meet these requirements, which are designed to enhance transparency and efficiency in cargo handling processes."This regulatory shift represents a crucial step in modernizing India's maritime sector," said Liji Nowal, Founder and CEO of ODeX. "The industry's readiness to embrace digital transformation aligns with global trends toward more efficient, transparent trade operations."The automation of manifest submissions and digital documentation represents a significant advancement in streamlining maritime operations, improving both processing times and accuracy. ODeX's SCMTR module supports this transition with essential functionalities including Cargo Sequence Number (CSN) generation, streamlined House Bill of Lading (HBL) requests, and accurate manifest submissions. The solution is actively deployed across major ports including Tuticorin, Visakhapatnam, Ennore, Kattupalli, Cochin, Marmagoa, Kandla, Mumbai, and Mangalore, ensuring standardized digital documentation processes throughout India's key maritime gateways.Binai Thoppil, COO at ODeX, emphasized the company's commitment to its partners: "Our goal at ODeX has always been to simplify complex processes for our partners in the maritime industry. With SCMTR's new digital requirements, we are committed to ensuring that stakeholders not only meet compliance but also unlock the operational efficiencies these advancements bring."Key steps in the SCMTR transition include:● Digital submission of cargo manifests● Integration with customs systems● Standardized documentation formats● Enhanced data validation processesMaritime stakeholders can access the official SCMTR FAQs on the Government of India website for compliance guidelines. For a seamless transition, explore ODeX's comprehensive SCMTR compliance solutions at their SCMTR compliance portal . Stay updated with the latest industry trends and digital transformation initiatives at .About ODeXODeX is a pioneer in the digital transformation of EXIM trade services, focusing on simplifying and automating documentation processes for the ocean shipping industry. Serving over 30,000 customers and 65,000+ users, our platform streamlines shipping and logistics processes for more than 100+ shipping lines and NVOCCs. With innovative solutions and integrations, ODeX enhances operational efficiency for freight forwarders, truckers, and other stakeholders. Our impact includes processing over 1.4 million payments, 11 million invoices, 6 million delivery orders, and 11 million gate passes, contributing significantly to the efficiency and effectiveness of global trade operations. For more information about ODeX and its services, visit the ODeX website.

