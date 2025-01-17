Global Glaucoma Surgical Devices Market To Surpass US$ 1,546 Million By 2033, Growing At 8.5% CAGR Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global glaucoma surgical devices market
is poised for substantial growth, with its valuation anticipated to more than double from US$ 742 million in 2024 to an impressive US$ 1,546 million by 2033. According to recent market analysis, the industry
is set to achieve a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.
Market Overview
Glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, continues to drive demand for innovative surgical solutions. With the growing prevalence of glaucoma and advancements in minimally invasive surgical devices, the market for glaucoma surgical devices is experiencing a significant surge.
Key Market Drivers
Rising Glaucoma Cases: The increasing incidence of glaucoma, particularly in aging populations, has heightened the demand for effective surgical interventions.
Technological Advancements: Innovative surgical devices, including minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices, are gaining traction due to their efficacy and reduced recovery times.
Supportive Healthcare Policies: Governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are prioritizing early detection and treatment of glaucoma, thereby driving market growth.
Segmentation Insights
The glaucoma surgical devices market can be segmented by:
By Device
Canal Surgery Devices and Stents
Tube Shunts
By Surgery Type
Trabeculectomy
Glaucoma Drainage Implants
Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS)
Laser Surgeries
Others
By End Users
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Systems
Speciality Clinics
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
Regional Highlights
North America: Dominates the market owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high awareness about glaucoma treatments.
Asia Pacific: Forecasted to grow at an accelerated pace due to rising glaucoma cases and improving healthcare systems in emerging economies such as India and China.
Europe: Continues to hold a significant market share, supported by technological advancements and a growing geriatric population.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent players in the glaucoma surgical devices market include:
AbbVie Inc. (Allergan Plc.)
Alcon Inc
Altomed
ASICO, LLC
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Glaukos Corporation
Iridex Corporation.
iStar Medical SA
Johnson & Johnson Vision
Katalyst Surgical
Lumenis Ltd
New World Medical, Inc.
Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
Topcon Corporation
Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
Other Prominent Players
These companies are heavily investing in R&D to develop innovative products and strengthen their market position.
Future Outlook
The glaucoma surgical devices market is poised for robust growth, fueled by increasing awareness, technological advancements, and supportive government initiatives. Industry players are likely to focus on collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their portfolios and geographic reach.
Conclusion
The global glaucoma surgical devices market is on a dynamic growth trajectory, expected to exceed US$ 1,546 million by 2033 at a steady CAGR of 8.5%. As the healthcare sector continues to emphasize early diagnosis and advanced treatment options, the demand for glaucoma surgical devices is set to soar, offering lucrative opportunities for stakeholders.
