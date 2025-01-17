Global Glaucoma Surgical Devices Market To Surpass US$ 1,546 Million By 2033, Growing At 8.5% CAGR Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global glaucoma surgical devices is poised for substantial growth, with its valuation anticipated to more than double from US$ 742 million in 2024 to an impressive US$ 1,546 million by 2033. According to recent market analysis, the is set to achieve a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.Secure Your Copy of the Full Report: -Market OverviewGlaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, continues to drive demand for innovative surgical solutions. With the growing prevalence of glaucoma and advancements in minimally invasive surgical devices, the market for glaucoma surgical devices is experiencing a significant surge.Key Market DriversRising Glaucoma Cases: The increasing incidence of glaucoma, particularly in aging populations, has heightened the demand for effective surgical interventions.Technological Advancements: Innovative surgical devices, including minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices, are gaining traction due to their efficacy and reduced recovery times.Supportive Healthcare Policies: Governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are prioritizing early detection and treatment of glaucoma, thereby driving market growth.Segmentation InsightsThe glaucoma surgical devices market can be segmented by:By DeviceCanal Surgery Devices and StentsTube ShuntsBy Surgery TypeTrabeculectomyGlaucoma Drainage ImplantsMinimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS)Laser SurgeriesOthersBy End UsersHospitalsAmbulatory Surgical SystemsSpeciality ClinicsAccess Detailed Sample Report: -By RegionNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeWestern EuropeThe UKGermanyFranceItalySpainRest of Western EuropeEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern EuropeAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanAustralia & New ZealandSouth KoreaASEANRest of Asia PacificMiddle East & AfricaSaudi ArabiaSouth AfricaUAERest of MEASouth AmericaArgentinaBrazilRest of South AmericaRegional HighlightsNorth America: Dominates the market owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high awareness about glaucoma treatments.Asia Pacific: Forecasted to grow at an accelerated pace due to rising glaucoma cases and improving healthcare systems in emerging economies such as India and China.Europe: Continues to hold a significant market share, supported by technological advancements and a growing geriatric population.Competitive LandscapeProminent players in the glaucoma surgical devices market include:AbbVie Inc. (Allergan Plc.)Alcon IncAltomedASICO, LLCCarl Zeiss Meditec AGGlaukos CorporationIridex Corporation.iStar Medical SAJohnson & Johnson VisionKatalyst SurgicalLumenis LtdNew World Medical, Inc.Santen Pharmaceutical Co. LtdTopcon CorporationZiemer Ophthalmic Systems AGOther Prominent PlayersThese companies are heavily investing in R&D to develop innovative products and strengthen their market position.Future OutlookThe glaucoma surgical devices market is poised for robust growth, fueled by increasing awareness, technological advancements, and supportive government initiatives. Industry players are likely to focus on collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their portfolios and geographic reach.ConclusionThe global glaucoma surgical devices market is on a dynamic growth trajectory, expected to exceed US$ 1,546 million by 2033 at a steady CAGR of 8.5%. As the healthcare sector continues to emphasize early diagnosis and advanced treatment options, the demand for glaucoma surgical devices is set to soar, offering lucrative opportunities for stakeholders.Get inside Scoop of the report, request for free sample: -About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a leading market research and consulting firm committed to providing organizations with actionable insights and data-driven strategies to thrive in dynamic markets. With a strong presence in both global and regional markets, we publish extensive industry reports, conduct targeted surveys, and offer custom consulting services tailored to meet specific client needs. Our expertise spans multiple sectors, including technology, healthcare, chemicals, manufacturing, energy, and more, making us a valuable partner for forward-thinking businesses.

Aamir Beg

Astute Analytica

+1 888-429-6757

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.