Digbi Health Expands Its Multi-Condition Care Platform To Enhance Efficacy And Adherence To GLP-1 Drugs

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digbi Health, a pioneer in Precision Biology, is advancing obesity management with groundbreaking enhancements to GLP-Compass (TM), its industry-leading obesity test. Digbi is introducing innovative components to personalize nutritional and pharmacotherapy support to ensure everyone receives the right care based on their biology and lifestyle.

Understanding the Different Causes of Obesity to Personalize Treatment

The causes of obesity vary widely among individuals based on their genetics, gut microbiome, glucose metabolism and lifestyle. For some, obesity is primarily driven by insulin-related metabolic issues. For others, it stems from gut-brain axis dysfunction, influencing cravings and hunger regulation. Additionally, some individuals may experience a combination of gut-brain issues affecting satiety, mental health factors, and lifestyle constraints. By isolating these different phenotypes, Digbi Health can tailor treatment approaches more precisely, leading to 3X better weight outcomes than traditional one-size-fits-all interventions.

Building Innovation: The First Precision Biology-Based Obesity Test

Following the successful launch of its GLP Compass(TM) , Digbi Health continues to innovate by expanding its obesity test capabilities in 2025. These enhancements guide care providers and benefit patients by ensuring they receive the most personalized and effective nutrition-first obesity care.

GLP Compass – Provides members with clarity on their weight loss journey by determining who truly needs GLP-1 drugs versus those who can achieve sustainable weight loss through food-as-medicine. This ensures patients avoid unnecessary medication, employers, and health plans' unnecessary costs while maximizing natural and sustainable health improvements.

Upcoming 2025 Expansions:



GLP-1 Drug Responsiveness Prediction – Research shows that 25% of individuals on GLP-1 drugs lose less than 5% of their weight, while 25% lose more than 15%. By analyzing glucose metabolism, genetic predispositions, and gut microbiome individuality, this test predicts drug responsiveness and accordingly optimizes treatment modalities to ensure a uniform and effective response across individuals.



GI Adverse Effect Risk Assessment -50% of patients on GLP-1 drugs discontinue the drug because of GI adverse effects. The test allows the Digbi care team to anticipate and manage gastrointestinal side effects commonly occurring with GLP-1 medications. By anticipating risk factors, patients can work with the AI-supported Digbi care team to proactively manage nausea, abdominal flare ups, improving adherence and overall success with the therapy.

GLP-1 Tapering Success Predictor -This first-of-its-kind tool identifies members who are ideal candidates for tapering or dose reduction based on over 150 parameters across lifestyle, genetics, and gut health. This ensures that members who taper off the drug maintain their weight long-term without GLP support.

GLP Compass is developed using AI and millions of data points across 10,000 patients' biology, food, medical, and lifestyle data over 52 weeks and sets a new standard in obesity management. It offers precision-driven solutions that empower doctors and individuals to take control of their health while optimizing pharmacotherapy.

"Our goal is to provide personalized and AI-based nutrition-first care for the top four food-related illnesses-Obesity, Type 2 diabetes, gastrointestinal disorders, and mental health," said Ranjan Sinha, Founder and CEO at Digbi Health. "By expanding our industry-leading obesity test, we reinforce our commitment to innovation and safety-first AI-based care."

About Digbi Health

Digbi Health is a leader in Precision Biology, pioneering innovative nutrition-first care solutions to prevent and treat the four most common food-related illnesses: obesity, Type 2 diabetes, gastrointestinal issues, and mental health disorders. We integrate genetics, gut microbiome analysis, CGM, and AI-powered insights to deliver personalized, evidence-based care that improves health outcomes.

