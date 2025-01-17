(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia Media Landscape Report provides an overview of the television and telecommunications in relation to sports broadcasting in Australia today, with top-level data and detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report analyses the television, SVOD, mobile handset and residential fixed-line broadband sectors, as well as a review of major sports media rights.

By the end of 2023, there were an estimated 3.8 million pay-TV accounts in Australia, a decrease of 71,000 from 2022. IPTV will remain the leading platform to deliver pay-TV services in Australia through to 2028.

Australian rules football's AFL (Australian Football League) has secured the "biggest sports broadcast rights deal in Australian history" after extending with pay-TV operator Foxtel, commercial broadcaster Seven West Media, and telecoms giant Telstra for another seven seasons. The renewed long-term agreement is worth a total of AUD 4.5 billion ($3.1 billion), which equates to AUD 643 million ($437 million) a season.

Australia had an estimated 23.5 million subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) accounts at the end of 2023, an increase of 1.7 million or 7.7% from 2022. Over the forecast period, SVOD subscriptions will increase significantly to 30.5 million in 2028. This growth is supported by the rollout of the National Broadband Network.

Total mobile subscriptions in Australia reached 45.0 million in 2023. Over the next five years, total mobile subscriptions will grow at a CAGR of 4.9% with mobile operators adding a combined 12.0 million subscriptions and bringing the country's total mobile subscriptions to 57.1 million in 2028. Total fixed broadband lines will increase from 9.6 million in 2023 to 10.4 million by 2028, driven by widespread availability and adoption of fiber broadband networks thanks to the government's National Broadband Network (NBN) rollout and gradual increase in fixed wireless subscriptions.

This Sports Broadcasting Media Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the Australian television and telecommunications markets, and service providers in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the Australian pay-TV, SVOD, mobile handset and residential fixed broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares. With 23 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

Population and household context

Television services market

Sports rights market

SVOD services market

Mobile services market: Handsets

Fixed broadband services market: Residential

Total services revenue Data tables

