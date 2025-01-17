Iconic Celebrity Charis Michelsen Partners With Rossario George To Redefine Beauty In A Groundbreaking 2025 Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- International luxury lifestyle brand, Rossario George renowned for its bold designs, sustainability, and innovation, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with celebrity Charis Michelsen for its highly anticipated 2025 beauty campaign. This collaboration unites two icons of the beauty and worlds, promising to redefine luxury and inspire audiences globally.Charis Michelsen, celebrated actress, award-winning beauty expert, author, and entrepreneur, brings her unparalleled expertise and star power to the campaign. Known as "Hollywood Royalty" and heralded by publications like Hollyway Magazine as the "Queen of All Things Beauty," Michelsen's illustrious career spans modeling for global brands like Tommy Hilfiger, GAP, and Pepsi, gracing countless magazine covers, and starring in acclaimed films such as High Art and Bringing Out the Dead.Her groundbreaking contributions, including the invention of the Universal Beauty Standard SystemTM and the development of AI-driven personal styling technology, position her as a true visionary in beauty and fashion.Rossario George, known for its commitment to bold, innovative designs and ethical practices, saw an ideal partner in Michelsen. "Charis Michelsen embodies the values of Rossario George-fearless innovation, timeless elegance, and a passion for empowering individuals through beauty and style," said Tony Vincente, CEO and Designer of Rossario George. "This collaboration marks a new chapter in our journey to create luxury products that resonate deeply with our customers."As Rossario George celebrates seven remarkable years of redefining beauty, the 2025 campaign promises to be its most captivating yet. Anchored by the highly anticipated March release of the Honey Peach Eyeshadow Palette, this collection seamlessly bridges beauty and fashion. Designed to pair perfectly with the brand's upcoming 2025 Spring/Summer Ready-to-Wear and couture lines, the palette captures the essence of effortless luxury and bold creativity, continuing the legacy of empowering individuals through style.Michelsen's involvement as the face of the campaign adds an extra layer of authenticity and star appeal. The campaign will feature a series of stunning visuals and content across digital platforms, emphasizing Rossario George's dedication to sustainability and inclusivity."I'm honored to partner with Rossario George, a brand that shares my commitment to innovation and ethical beauty," said Michelsen. "This campaign isn't just about showcasing products-it's about inspiring confidence, embracing individuality, and celebrating the transformative power of beauty."With Michelsen's influence and Rossario George's growing reputation as a trailblazer in luxury fashion and beauty, the campaign is expected to resonate with audiences worldwide and set a new standard in the industry.About Rossario George:Founded in Seattle, WA, Rossario George is a luxury lifestyle brand offering bold, sophisticated fashion, accessories, and beauty designs. With a focus on sustainability and inclusivity, the brand is redefining modern luxury globally.About Charis Michelsen:Charis Michelsen is an actress, award-winning beauty expert, author, and inventor whose contributions to the fashion and beauty industries have earned her global recognition. Known for her innovative work and iconic style, she continues to push the boundaries of creativity and influence in the modern era.

Anthony V Williams

Rossario George

+1 206-501-7432

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.