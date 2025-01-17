Elm Signs Mou With Kidana Development Company To Streamline Collaborative Digitalisation Efforts

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Elm, a pioneer in digital solutions, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kidana Development Company, the major developer of the Holy Sites and wholly owned by the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites. The agreement aims to bolster joint efforts in the development and operation of digital platforms, as well as to deliver consulting services and promote digitalisation in the holy sites. It will also facilitate inspection and field supervision services to ensure the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

The MoU was signed by Mr Mohammad Abdulaziz Alomair, CEO of Elm, and Eng. Majed Ahmed Al-Shangiti, Executive Vice President of Human Capital & Shared Services at Kidana Development Company, in the presence of key officials from both organisations.

As part of the MoU, both entities will coordinate their efforts to achieve mutual goals in areas of shared expertise while leveraging Elm's electronic solutions, technological systems, and consulting services to drive the digital transformation of the holy sites.





Majid bin Saad Al-Arifi, official spokesman and CEO VP of the Marketing Sector at Elm, said:“We are honoured to collaborate with Kidana, led by a vision to enhance the services offered to pilgrims of Umrah, in line with the objectives of 'Saudi Vision 2030'. The collaboration will enable us to develop a range of electronic platforms and enhance the digital infrastructure while offering specialised consultancy services and complete support in the field of digital transformation. The agreement will also facilitate cooperation in the fields of operations, inspection, and field control services, paving the way for robust security and safety standards. These are especially significant given the large number of pilgrims and Umrah performers who visit the holy sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to perform the rituals of Hajj and Umrah each year.”

The MoU demonstrates Elm's commitment to forming strategic alliances with companies from diverse sectors and offering best-in-class services, including consulting, technical solutions, and digital support. Moreover, the agreement reaffirms the company's vision to consolidate its role as a facilitator and accelerator of KSA's digital transformation journey, which aligns with Elm's 2025-2028 strategy.