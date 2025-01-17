Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Chris Martin Shares Joyful Photo From Marine Drive, Says 'So Happy And Grateful'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Coldplay Lead Chris Martin has shared a photo from Mumbai's Marine Drive ahead of the band's 'Music of the Spheres' concert which is set to take place for three days starting January 18.

On X, Coldplay's official social account shared a cheerful photo of Chris Martin dressed in a casual T-shirt, tracks, and cap. The caption read,“We are so happy and grateful to be here in India.”

On Thursday evening, the band members landed in Mumbai. Chris Martin, best known for making Coldplay famous with his vocals on tracks such as 'Fix You' and 'A Sky Full of Stars,' was spotted exiting the airport along with The Fifty Shades fame partner Dakota Johnson.



Coldplay is all set to enthral the audience in Mumbai with their gig, part of their 'Music of the Spheres' tour. The band will perform in Mumbai for three days at DY Patil Sports Stadium: January 18, January 19, and January 21. after Mumbai, the band is set to perform in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

Coldplay , the British rock band, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

As per PTI report, for the Coldplay concerts at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the organisers have booked Full Tariff Rate (FTR) suburban locals for the attendees. The suburban locals booked as FTR will be operated between Goregaon and Nerul station in Navi Mumbai on all three days of Coldplay concert.

The suburban trains will depart from Goregaon at 2 pm on January 18 and 19, and reach Nerul at 3.23 pm via Wadala road station.

They will depart from Nerul at 11.04 pm and reach Goregaon little after midnight at 12.30 am," official told PTI.

"On January 21, a suburban local will depart at 2.50 pm and reach Nerul at 6.18 pm. In the return direction, it will depart from Nerul at 10.50 pm and reach Goregaon little after midnight at 12.15 am.

The booked suburban locals will halt only at Bandra, Andheri, Wadala Road, Chembur, Jainagar stations in both directions," the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)