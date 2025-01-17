Youtuber Gaurav Taneja, Aka 'Flying Beast', Rejected On Shark Tank India Despite ₹1 Crore Sales Claims. Here's Why...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) influencer Gaurav Taneja, more popularly known for his YouTube persona 'Flying Beast,' had his brand pitch rejected on Shark Tank India Season 4, as per a Hindustan Times report. Taneja appeared on the much-talked-about startup show with business partner Raj Gupta, seeking ₹1 crore for a 1 per cent equity stake in his brand, the report added.

Taneja has 95 lakh subscribers on YouTube and 37 lakh followers on Instagram .

Gupta and Taneja pitched their fitness and wellness brand, BeastLife, on Shark Tank India, claiming that it logged ₹1 crore worth of sales within an hour of launch. The sales platform is a password-protected website, the report said. However, the sharks were seemingly not impressed.

Shaadi's Anupam Mittal pointed out issues with Taneja's ability to become a full-time businessman, calling him a "terrible entrepreneur" and adding that success requires undivided focus.

Mittal added,“You are a good influencer, but you can't outsource entrepreneurship.” He also advised Taneja about dividing his time between two careers - social media and business.

The other judges agreed with Mittal and said that Taneja and Gupta's equity structure and long-term commitments were unclear before rejecting the pitch.

Users on Reddit criticised Taneja for allegedly "promoting" a brand other than his own BeastLife using his appearance on Shark Tank. The Instagram ad posted by the user shows Taneja promoting Rosier Foods with a 15 per cent "Shark15" promo coupon.

Users criticised,“He just came for marketing . If he watched shark tank for once for the pitches he would know sharks always ask details for even ur father's business if u hv one [sic].”



Another said,“It's high time Indian audience stop consuming content of these so called influencers and gamers and show them their actual place [sic].”

Notably, even before the episode aired, Taneja took to YouTube to clear criticism about going to the show for marketing, saying he wanted both - marketing and money. "You can't run a business without them. We went for both, it's not like we didn't want the marketing. We did. The biggest companies of the world want marketing,” he said.