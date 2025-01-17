Justin Baldoni Vs Blake Lively: 'It Ends With Us' Director Sues 'Gossip Girl' Star And Ryan Reynolds For $400 Million

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively:“It Ends With Us” and director Justin Baldoni has filed a lawsuit against his co-star Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion.

Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively: What did Baldoni's lawsuit state?

In the lawsuit filed by Baldoni and production company Wayfarer Studios in court in New York sought at least $400 million for damages that include lost future income.



It alleged that Lively and Reynolds hijacked the production and marketing of the film“It Ends With Us" and manipulated to smear Baldoni and others on the production with false allegations of sexual and other harassment.

In the new legal filing, Baldoni claims that Lively took control of the It Ends With Us production and, along with Reynolds, defamed him and attempted to extort him.

"Plaintiffs now have no choice but to fight back armed only with the truth -- and the mountain of concrete evidence disproving Lively's allegations," the lawsuit alleged as quoted by AFP

“Heartbreakingly, a film that Baldoni envisioned years ago would honor the survivors of domestic violence by telling their story, with the lofty goal of making a positive impact in the world, has now been overshadowed beyond recognition solely as a result of Lively's actions and cruelty,” the lawsuit stated as quoted by AFP.



The war between the stars was dragged into the spotlight when fans noticed during promotion of the film that they did not follow one another on social media. It soon emerged that Lively had complained of Baldoni's behavior on the set, accusing him of -- among other things -- speaking inappropriately about his sex life and seeking to add intimate scenes into the film that she had not previously agreed to.Lively also said lead producer Jamey Heath had watched her while she was topless, despite having been asked to turn away.