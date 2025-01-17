Guilherme’S Double Strike Propels Santos To 2-1 Win Over Mirassol

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santos kicked off their 2025 season with a hard-fought win at Vila Belmiro. The home team edged out Mirassol 2-1 in the Campeonato Paulista opener. Guilherme, Santos' top scorer last season, netted both goals for the Alvinegro Praiano.



The match began with Santos fielding a familiar lineup. New signings watched from the bench as the team took to the field. Soteldo and Lucas Braga, returning from loan spells, started for Santos.



The Venezuelan winger Soteldo provided an assist, making an immediate impact. Mirassol threatened early, with Yuri Castilho causing problems for the Santos defense.



Gabriel Brazão, Santos' goalkeeper, made several crucial saves to keep his team in the game. His reflexes denied Castilho's ambitious long-range attempt and a close-range header.



Santos broke the deadlock just before halftime. Guilherme received a well-timed pass, beat the offside trap, and fired home. His shot took a slight deflection, wrong-footing Mirassol's goalkeeper Muralha.







The second half saw Santos push for more goals. Soteldo's individual brilliance created chances, but the team couldn't capitalize immediately. Mirassol continued to press, with Yuri Castilho testing Brazão multiple times.

Santos Triumphs with Guilherme's Stunning Free-Kick

Guilherme sealed the win for Santos with a stunning free-kick in the 41st minute. His precise shot found the top corner, leaving Muralha rooted to the spot. Mirassol grabbed a consolation goal in stoppage time.



Yuri Castilho converted a penalty, but it was too late to change the outcome. This victory puts Santos second in Group B, level on points with Guarani. Mirassol remains pointless in Group A.



Santos faces Ponte Preta away next, while Mirassol hosts Água Santa. Both matches are scheduled for Sunday. The win showcases Santos' potential for the season ahead.



Guilherme's form and Brazão's heroics between the posts give fans reason for optimism. As the tournament progresses, Santos will look to build on this promising start.

