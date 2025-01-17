Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan Faces 14-Year Sentence In Corruption Case

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A Pakistani court sentenced former Prime Imran Khan to 14 years in prison for on January 17, 2025. Judge Nasir Javed Rana delivered the verdict at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.



The court also sentenced Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, to seven years in jail. Prosecutors accused the couple of accepting land illegally from tycoon Malik Riaz.



The case centered on the Al-Qadir Trust, a welfare organization Khan and Bibi established in 2018. Authorities claimed Khan allowed Riaz to pay fines using laundered money returned to Pakistan by British authorities.



The funds, totaling £190 million ($240 million), should have gone to the national treasury. Instead, prosecutors alleged Khan and Bibi received land worth billions of rupees for their trust.



Khan has consistently denied all wrongdoing since his arrest in August 2023. He insists political rivals fabricated the charges to prevent his return to power. The former cricket star served as Pakistan's Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022.







A parliamentary no-confidence vote removed him from office in April 2022. This conviction adds to Khan's legal troubles. Courts previously found him guilty of corruption, revealing state secrets, and violating marriage laws.

Khan's 14-Year Sentence and Its Impact

Under Pakistani law, Khan will serve the longest sentence of 14 years concurrently. The ruling threatens to derail ongoing reconciliation talks between Khan's party and the government.



Khan's imprisonment has sparked widespread protests by his supporters. Some demonstrations turned violent, including attacks on military installations.



The case has drawn international attention, raising concerns about judicial independence in Pakistan. Critics view Khan's repeated arrests and convictions as attempts to sideline a popular opposition figure.



The verdict comes at a crucial time in Pakistan's political landscape. It follows Khan's recent 10-year sentence in a separate "cipher case" for allegedly leaking state secrets.



The ruling also precedes upcoming national elections, casting doubt on Khan's ability to participate. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI ), won the most seats in recent elections but failed to form a government.



Khan's legal team has already filed an appeal with Pakistan's Supreme Court. They argue the court denied them the chance to present witnesses or conclude arguments.



Meanwhile, lawmakers from Khan's party rallied outside parliament, claiming authorities wrongly punished their leader. The situation continues to evolve, with potential implications for Pakistan's political stability.

