LUXXFOLIO Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) VANCOUVER, BC / YOLOWIRE / January 16, 2025 / %LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ LUXXFOLIO ”) (CSE: $LUXX) is providing a bi-weekly default status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“ NP 12-203 ”)

In a press release dated December 20, 2024, the Company announced (the “ Default Announcement ”) that it submitted an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “ BCSC ”), the Company’s principal regulator, for a management cease trade order (“ MCTO ”) in connection with the Company’s delay in filing its audited annual financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2024, and the management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the period (collectively, the “ Required Documents ”) which were required to be filed on or before December 30, 2024.

The MCTO was issued by the BCSC on January 2, 2025. It prevents the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from trading in the Company’s securities but does not affect the ability of other shareholders, including the public, to trade in the securities of the Company. The MCTO remains in effect until the Company files the Required Documents and the BCSC’s Executive Director has revoked the MCTO. The Company anticipates that it will file the Required Documents on or before January 31, 2025.

The Company entered into a bridge loan agreement with Cypress Hills Partners Inc. (“ CHP ”) dated January 13, 2025 (the “ Loan Agreement ”) to provide the necessary resources to complete the Required Documents. Under the Loan Agreement, CHP will loan the Company $30,000 to be used to complete the Required Documents (the “ Loan ”). The term of the Loan is 90 days, which may be extended by CHP. The Loan must be repaid with interest on the earlier of the end of the Loan’s term, the date the Company completes a private placement with proceeds of $75,000 or more, and the date the Lender demands repayment due to an event of default under the Loan Agreement. The interest rate for the Loan is 14% per annum.

The Company confirms that since the date of the Default Announcement, other than as described above: (a) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Default Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (b) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (c) there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Default Announcement; and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company confirms that it will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as it remains delayed in filing the Required Documents.

