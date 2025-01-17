Pointe-Noire Chamber Of Commerce Partners With Congo Energy & Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025 To Boost Congo’S Energy Sector

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Agriculture, and Trades of Pointe-Noire (CCIAM) has joined the upcoming Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) as an Official Partner. The CEIF is scheduled to take place in Brazzaville on March 25-26, 2025, serving to foster strategic partnerships, attract investments and accelerate the development of the Republic of Congo's sector.

As a cornerstone institution in the Congo, CCIAM represents the interests of commercial, industrial and service companies. It provides essential services such as conflict resolution, accounting, fiscal and social support, and business creation assistance. Through entrepreneur training and business support initiatives, CCIAM plays a pivotal role in driving the country's economic growth and development.

The inaugural Congo Economic and Investment Forum, set for March 25-26, 2025 in Brazzaville, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

The energy sector in the Congo has witnessed several key milestones, marking its evolution as a major player on the global energy stage. In February 2024, the country achieved its first LNG shipment, opening new avenues for energy exports and strengthening the Congo's position in the international energy market. Oil production is on track to double to 500,000 barrels per day within the next two to three years, driven by ongoing investments and technological advancements, highlighting the sector's impressive growth trajectory. Adding to this momentum, a licensing round planned for 2025 is set to unlock further opportunities for exploration and development, attracting international stakeholders and reinforcing the Congo's reputation as a destination for energy investment.

As part of these advancements, CCIAM actively facilitates business partnerships, delivers essential support to companies and promotes investment in the energy sector. Its collaboration with CEIF 2025 underscores a shared commitment to driving industry growth. As an Official Partner, CCIAM will play a pivotal role in aligning the forum with the priorities and interests of the Congo's business community.

“This collaboration aims to create a platform for dialogue, investment and growth within the energy sector. The CCIAM's expertise and dedication to economic development are invaluable as we work together to propel the energy sector forward. This partnership will be instrumental in fostering investment and building strategic alliances that support the sector's growth and sustainability,” said James Chester, CEO of Energy Capital&Power, organizers of the forum.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.