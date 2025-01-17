UXLINK Introduces UXLINK ONE Chain, The World’S First Social Growth Blockchain Testnet Now Open For Developer Applications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





SINGAPORE, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UXLINK has officially announced on its X the launch of UXLINK ONE Chain , the first blockchain designed for Web3-native social growth and scalability. Developers can now apply to access the testnet at: .

A Revolutionary Social Growth Solution

As a core component of the Social Growth Layer , UXLINK ONE is built on Optimistic Rollup , inheriting its scalability and efficiency while integrating groundbreaking innovations. Key features include:

. Comprehensive Social Account Abstraction: Enabling seamless user experiences.

. Native Cross-Chain Framework: Allowing dApps to operate effortlessly across multiple blockchain ecosystems.

Connecting Web2 and Web3 Users

UXLINK ONE aligns with UXLINK's mission to bridge Web2 users to the vast potential of Web3. The platform eliminates barriers by offering a unified access point, supporting cross-chain interoperability, and enabling decentralized applications (dApps) to run seamlessly across ecosystems.

$UXLINK : The Core Utility Token

The $UXLINK token serves as the sole and universal token of the UXLINK ONE Chain, further empowering the ecosystem and its growth.

UXLINK ONE Testnet Technical Details

. Network Name: UXLINK One Testnet

. RPC Endpoint:

. Chain ID: 7181

. Currency Symbol: UXLINK

. Block Explorer:

. Cross-Chain Bridge:

Developers and blockchain enthusiasts are invited to explore UXLINK ONE's potential and join the mission to redefine Web3 social growth.



About UXLINK

UXLINK is dedicated to creating cutting-edge solutions that connect Web2 users to the limitless opportunities of Web3. With a focus on social growth and interoperability, UXLINK is paving the way for a more connected and scalable decentralized future.

For more information, visit the official website or contact:



Website :

Twitter :

Telegram :

CMC :

UXLINK : ...

PR Contact:

Rachita

MediaX Agency

...cy

Disclaimer: This content is provided by UXLINK. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at