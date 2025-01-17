(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovation Insights: Engineered Multispecific antibodies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Engineered multispecific antibodies (MsAbs) are innovative therapeutic molecules designed to bind simultaneously to multiple epitopes on the same or different targets. This capability allows them to address complex diseases more effectively than traditional monoclonal antibodies. MsAbs can bridge different cells or target multiple pathways, enhancing therapeutic efficacy and reducing resistance.

They are particularly promising in oncology, where they can engage immune cells to attack tumors, deliver cytotoxic agents directly to cancer cells, and overcome tumor resistance mechanisms. Beyond cancer, MsAbs are being explored for treating infectious diseases, chronic inflammatory conditions, and cardiovascular diseases The development of MsAbs involves sophisticated protein engineering to ensure stability, specificity, and minimal immunogenicity. As a result, they represent a significant advancement in biologics, offering new avenues for treating previously intractable diseases.

Key Highlights



Multi-specific antibodies are a high-impact innovation in the pharmaceutical industry and are expected to continue to be so in the near-term. Patent trends show a noticeable surge in 2023, indicating increasing interest and investment in this area.

Small biotech and startups have become the major force driving patent filings in the multi-specific antibodies space since 2022. China has also emerged as a dominant geography in this field, with a rise in activity since 2020.

Oncology, infectious diseases, and hematological diseases are the most mentioned indications in patents related to multi-specific antibodies.

Regeneron, Roche, and Amgen are the top patent filers among big pharma companies in the multi-specific antibodies space. CSL is a recent entrant, while Innovent, Zymeworks, and AstraZeneca rank high on the generality index. Systimmune, Biotheus, and Numab are among the startups and small biotech companies identified in the multi-specific antibodies space. Many of these startups have secured multi-year development contracts with big pharma companies.

Scope



Innovation Insights: innovation examples by each use cases segment of various sectors to present key trends.

Key player: This Represents a sample list of key players in each use case highlighted in the report.

Startups: This represents a sample list of emaging startups in each use case highlighted in the report. University: This Represents a sample list of leading universities in each use case highlighted in the report.

Reasons to Buy



No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term 'emerging technologies' has all of the sudden become the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors. Engineered multispecific antibodies or anti-sense oligonucleotides provides comprehensive insights into the latest research, patents, clinical trials, and market trends. These reports aid strategic decision-making by offering data on top pharma companies, startups, and universities. They facilitate competitive analysis, helping identify opportunities and threats. Additionally, they guide innovation and uncover market opportunities, and assist in navigating regulatory and compliance challenges. Overall, these reports are valuable tools for staying informed and making well-informed decisions in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovation Insights

1.1 Innovation radar

1.2 Innovation s-curve

1.3 Innovation deep dive

1.4 Innovation deep dive - trending indications

1.5 Top companies Based on portfolio strength and temporal indicators

2. Competitive Insights

2.1 Key innovation leaders - big innovators - startups and small biotech

2.3 Key innovations - Universities and research institutions

2.4 Most cited patents

2.5 Insights from AI hub

3.Market Insights

3.1 Drugs

3.1.1 Key Players

3.1.2 Route of administration & drug type

3.1.3 Top therapy area & indication

3.2 Clinical Trials

3.2.1 Key Sponsors

3.2.2 Key development stages

3.3 Deals

3.3.1. Key Acquirers

3.3.2 Deal type distribution

3.3.3 Geographical distribution

