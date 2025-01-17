Virtual Reality In Oil And Gas Strategic Intelligence Report: Enhancing Training Modules And Improving Planning And Decision-Making Processes Through Advanced Visualization Of Assets
The applications of VR technology in the oil and gas industry includes generating training modules for the workforce and visualizing the asset under consideration for planning and decision making.
The rise in the efficacy of the digital technologies have also enhanced the adoption of VR in the oil and gas industry. VR enhances the operational safety through immersive training programs. It can help develop safety procedures at production facilities to address smaller accidents as well as for emergency response. VR simulation can be used to design workflows and identify bottlenecks to optimize a plant's performance
This report presents an overview of adoption of virtual reality (VR) in the oil and gas industry. It analyses the VR value chain and how VR theme is impacting the oil and gas business. The report provides an overview of the competitive positions held by oil and gas companies, and technology vendors in the VR theme. It also provides some VR case studies in the oil and gas industry.
Evaluates the virtual reality (VR) value chain and evaluates its scope for various application Impact analysis of VR in oil and gas industry Review of some of the case studies highlighting the VR in the oil and gas industry Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies using VR in their operation Identify and benchmark key VR technology providers in the oil and gas industry
Executive Summary Players Technology Briefing Trends Technology trends Macroeconomic trends Regulatory trends Industry trends Industry Analysis Market size and growth forecasts Timeline Impact on the Oil and Gas Industry Case studies Signals M&A trends Company filing trends Patent trends Value Chain Semiconductors Components Headsets Platforms Apps and content Companies Technology companies Oil and gas companies Sector Scorecard Integrated oil and gas sector scorecard Glossary Further Reading Thematic Research Methodology About the Analyst Contact the Publisher
