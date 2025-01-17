QSE Index At Highest Level Since January 6, Expected To Continue Rally

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Qatar (QSE) ended the current week's trading with an increase of 0.29 percent, gaining 30.160 points to its balance, thus increasing to 10,471.69 points compared to last week's closing, supported by strong gains achieved by the sector, which increased by 3.370 percent.

In this context, analyst Youssef Bouhlaiqa told QNA that the QSE index ended the current week's trading at levels 14.2 percent higher than its lowest level on May 30, 2024, indicating that the increase came in the past five days while it decreased by 1 percent in the past thirty days.

The financial analyst noted that the QSE index rose for the third consecutive day, by 0.4 percent, or 42.88 points, to reach 10,471.69 points, advancing to its highest level since the close of January 6.

Bouhlaiqa highlighted that QSE's positive performance coincides with the calming of geopolitical tensions in the region following the announcement by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States of America of reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which will come into effect as of next Sunday.

He also pointed out the positive impact of the results of the companies that have been disclosed so far on the general index, including the results of the Qatar National Bank (QNB) and Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), as the pace of announcements is expected to accelerate in the coming period.

Concluding his statements, Bouhlaiqa anticipated the QSE to continue to rise with the continued announcements of the listed companies next week, which may raise the index to 10,650 points.