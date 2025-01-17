Aurora Mobile's Engagelab Apppush Partners With Stardusttv To Enhance Customer Engagement Experience And Achieve Global Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the“Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing services in China, today announced that its subsidiary EngageLab, a leading global multi-channel user engagement solution provider, has established a strategic partnership with StardustTV, Global Short Dramas and Movies Platform.

With the acceleration of globalization, short dramas have become increasingly popular among audiences in many countries and regions due to their ease of dissemination and consumption. Especially with the widespread adoption of mobile internet, the viewing experience of short dramas has become more flexible. Many media platforms are actively developing short drama content that incorporates local cultural elements to adapt to the preferences of different markets. Additionally, mobile push notification support enhances the effectiveness of communication in applications such as content recommendation, user analysis, and engagement, further facilitating their global development.

StardustTV, a global Short Dramas and Movies Platform, focuses on the international market for short dramas and has extensive successful experience in popular themes and potential online literature creations. It holds an important position in the short drama overseas market.

Furthermore, it is committed to cultivating cultural spaces, delivering outstanding cultural entertainment works to viewers. With precise market positioning, a rich content library, and innovative business models, StardustTV has quickly attracted a large number of global users, achieving explosive download numbers and becoming a popular app in a short period.

As its business continues to expand, StardustTV needs to cover more markets while ensuring that messages can reach every user promptly and accurately, enhancing daily active users (DAU) and user satisfaction on the platform. In this journey to explore global user engagement, Aurora Mobile EngageLab AppPush's push services provide crucial support, enhancing the user engagement experience and facilitating global growth.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

1. Precise User Segmentation: The tagging feature enables personalized content recommendations.

StardustTV utilizes EngageLab AppPush's tagging function to segment users based on dimensions such as viewing history, usage duration, and payment status. For example, users can be categorized as "new users" or "VIP paying users," allowing for customized content push tailored to different user groups. New users receive introductory recommendations and platform feature guides, while VIP paying users receive exclusive series recommendations and promotional offers that are highly relevant to their preferences.

The tagging segmentation feature has significantly improved the click-through and conversion rates of the pushed content for StardustTV, providing users with a more personalized content experience that meets their individual needs.

2. Global Coverage: Time-Zone-Based Push Notifications for Seamless Engagement

As a global application, StardustTV has users across various time zones. EngageLab AppPush supports scheduled messaging based on the user's local time zone, ensuring that each user receives push notifications at appropriate times and avoiding experience discrepancies caused by cross-time-zone communications. For instance, when StardustTV launches new shows or initiates limited-time promotions, the AppPush system sends notifications according to each user's local time, achieving seamless global coverage.

The multi-time-zone push feature significantly enhances the engagement experience for StardustTV's global users, ensuring consistent message delivery for users across different time zones. This has led to a notable increase in click-through rates compared to instances without such matching.

3. User-Centric Approach: Multilingual Push Notifications Enhance Localized User Experience

StardustTV's users come from diverse linguistic backgrounds, and the multilingual push feature of EngageLab AppPush facilitates localized messaging. The system automatically detects the device language, enabling tailored content delivery to users in Spanish, English, Thai, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, and other languages, ensuring they receive messages in their preferred language.

By leveraging multilingual push notifications, StardustTV has significantly increased its message conversion rates, particularly in non-English-speaking regions, leading to marked growth in user satisfaction and engagement.

4. Multi-Channel Assurance: Nearly 100% Delivery Rate for Seamless User Engagement

Delivery rate is crucial for global reach. EngageLab AppPush helps StardustTV achieve extensive user coverage by integrating channels such as FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging), APNs (Apple Push Notification Service), and various manufacturer channels like Huawei, OPPO, and vivo. In cases where FCM encounters push failures, EngageLab can swiftly ensure message delivery through manufacturer channels and its own established channels, boasting a delivery rate of nearly 100% for its self-built pathways.

This multi-layered channel strategy significantly enhances the efficiency of message delivery and boosts user engagement for StardustTV.

Through its partnership with Aurora Mobile's EngageLab AppPush, StardustTV has successfully achieved more efficient global user engagement, meeting personalized user needs and enhancing brand loyalty. In the future, EngageLab will continue to collaborate with StardustTV to optimize multi-channel push solutions, delivering the best content experience for users and facilitating rapid, high-quality growth in the global market.

