RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


1/17/2025 4:16:12 AM

Auction date 2025-01-17
Loan 3104
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0000556599
Maturity 2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln 560
Volume sold, SEK mln 200
Number of bids 12
Number of accepted bids 9
Average yield 0.725 %
Lowest yield 0.690 %
Highest accepted yield 0.740 %
% accepted at highest yield 35.48

Auction date 2025-01-17
Loan 3111
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0007045745
Maturity 2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln 720
Volume sold, SEK mln 200
Number of bids 17
Number of accepted bids 4
Average yield 0.598 %
Lowest yield 0.590 %
Highest accepted yield 0.604 %
% accepted at highest yield 90.00



MENAFN17012025004107003653ID1109100415


