Canada Imposes 100% Import Tariff On China-Made Evs
Date
1/17/2025 4:09:25 AM
The Chinese electric vehicle industry has essentially been cut off from the North American market after Canada recently imposed a
100% import tariff
on electric vehicles made in China. The move comes weeks after the European Union also imposed import tariffs of
up to 38%
on Chinese EVs and months after the United States also levied a 100% import tariff, basically locking China out of most of the world's largest EV markets.
This series of import tariffs have robbed China of the one advantage that makes its electric cars more desirable...
